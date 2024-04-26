HORSE RACING

Baffert's appeal denied

A Kentucky appeals court judge has denied Zedan Racing Stables' requests for an emergency hearing and ruling that sought to allow Bob Baffert-trained Arkansas Derby winner Muth to run in next week's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Jeff S. Taylor issued an order denying relief on Wednesday, saying Zedan's motion failed to name the Hall of Fame trainer suspended by Churchill Downs as an "indispensable party" in its motion. Taylor's order added that the action "constitutes an impermissible collateral attack by a nonparty" after a federal court ruled against Baffert last year. ZRS sued Churchill Downs days after Muth's Arkansas Derby victory, seeking entry into the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby on May 4 despite the track's extended suspension of Baffert through the end of this year.

BASKETBALL

Clutch award goes to Curry

Golden State's Stephen Curry led the league in clutch scoring this season, and now he's got another trophy to add to his collection. Curry was announced Thursday night as the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, adding that award to a resume that includes two MVPs, an All-Star Game MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, a Western Conference finals MVP and nine All-NBA selections. The award is named for Jerry West, someone Curry knows well and someone who once was a consultant for the Warriors. Curry was one of three finalists, along with Chicago's DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Curry led the league in clutch scoring -- defined as points in the last 5 minutes of fourth quarters or in overtime, with the score differential in the game being five points or less -- with 189, seven more than DeRozan. Gilgeous-Alexander had 112 points in those "clutch" moments, seventh-most in the league.

GOLF

McIlroy among Zurich leaders

Rory McIlroy is enjoying his first visit to New Orleans -- on and off the course. McIlroy and Shane Lowry shot a 11-under 64 in fourball play Thursday for a share of the first-round lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour's only team event. The Irish duo shared the lead with the teams of Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky. Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre and Cameron Champ-M.J. Daffue were at 65. Twenty teams were 9 under or better on a crowded leaderboard at TPC of Louisiana. McIlroy's introduction to New Orleans included a sampling of crab beignets from popular restaurant Le Petit Grocery on Wednesday night, a meal he shared with Lowry. On Thursday, they feasted on the Pete Dye layout, birdieing their first four holes. McIlroy had the team's first three birdies, although on the par-5 second Lowry was inches away but watched as his teammate knocked in a putt of about 4 feet. After a pair of pedestrian pars, the they birdied four of the next six holes before closing out with a birdie on the par-5 18th to gain a share of the lead.

LA lead belongs to Kim

Grace Kim shot a 7-under 64 at Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship. Playing in the morning session, the 23-year-old Australian capped her bogey-free round with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 18th. Maja Stark of Sweden, Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand were a stroke back at 65.

TENNIS

Nadal cruises in Madrid

Rafael Nadal couldn't learn much from his comfortable straight-set win over American teenager Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open. Nadal rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over the mistake-prone 16-year-old Blanch on Thursday. Blanch, playing only in his second ATP tour match, made 27 unforced errors. Nadal never faced a break point and was in control from the start against the wild-card entry, closing the match in just over one hour at the Caja Magica center court in the Spanish capital. The encounter marked the largest age gap (21 years, 117 days) between two opponents at an ATP 1000 tournament. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek began her quest to win the Madrid Open for the first time with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over Wang Xiyu to set up a third-round meeting against 27th-seeded Sorana Cirstea. American Coco Gauff eased to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Arantxa Rus in less than an hour for her first tour-level, main-draw win without losing a game.

BASEBALL

Mariners' SS placed on IL

Leadoff-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a right oblique strain. The move came a day after Crawford was a late scratch from the Mariners' lineup before their 5-1 loss at Texas. He felt his oblique tweak during batting practice. Crawford is off to a slow start, hitting .198 with 2 home runs and 9 RBI in his first 22 games.

Royals' pitcher heads to IL

The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Alec Marsh on the injured list Thursday after he took a 91 mph liner off his pitching elbow the previous night against the Blue Jays, putting what had been a breakout season for him on hold. Marsh had not allowed a run when Toronto's Addison Barger drilled a fastball at him with one out in the fifth inning Wednesday night. The ball ricocheted off Marsh's elbow, closer to the forearm, so hard that it left an indentation of the laces. X-rays taken after the game showed no fractures, but the ball hit near the flexor tendon and the Royals opted for caution. The 25-year-old Marsh went into spring training fighting for a spot on the roster, but he somewhat surprisingly nailed down the final job in the rotation. He has rewarded the Royals' faith in him by going 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA through his first five starts, and he has not allowed a run since the third inning of his start against the New York Mets on April 13.

FOOTBALL

Eagles, WR Brown reach deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver A.J Brown have agreed to a three-year contract extension that includes $84 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. Brown is set to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $32 million a season and he could earn as much as $96 million over the life of the extension. Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards receiving last season after he had 88 catches for 1,496 yards in 2022 in his first season with the Eagles.

Georgia adds transfer QB

Quarterback Jaden Rashada has committed to Georgia after leaving Arizona State in the transfer portal. Rashada's agent, Henry Danger of Disruptive Sports, told The Associated Press in an email on Thursday that the one-time Florida quarterback commit has transferred to the Gators' SEC rival in Georgia. Rashada was among the top 40 prospects in the country, according to ESPN, when he signed with Florida in December 2022. He ended up going to Arizona State when an NIL deal fell apart with the Gators. Rashada is a 6-4, 185-pound passer from Pittsburg, Calif. His father, Harlan, played defensive back at Arizona State from 1992-94.

Coco Gauff of the United States waves to the crowd after winning Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



Darwin Blanch of United States returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

