Prosecutor: Springdale officer justified in fatal shooting

SPRINGDALE -- A police officer was justified in using deadly force when he shot a man in Springdale last month, according to Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

Cpl. Danny Wright fatally shot Dimitri Calvert, 30, on March 12. Wright responded after Springdale police received multiple calls from residents on Norfolk Avenue regarding a man damaging vehicles and threatening people.

Calvert was standing in the roadway holding a knife and a table leg when Wright arrived on scene. During the encounter, Calvert refused to drop the knife and took an uninvolved male and held a knife to his throat before Wright shot Calvert. Calvert was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wright, a 25-year veteran of the police force, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol, pending the outcome of the investigations into the shooting.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting.