Razorbacks drift to eighth at SECs

The No. 11 University of Arkansas men's golf team had a calm scoring day at the SEC Men's Golf Championships on Thursday while their closest opponents moved up in the 14-team field at St. Simons Island, Ga.

Arkansas shot a 2-under 278 on the par-70 layout at Sea Island Golf Club and fell one spot to eighth. The Razorbacks, who are 3 under for the tournament, are three shots above the cut line for match play, which will be seeded after the third round Friday.

No. 2 Vanderbilt fired a 4-under Thursday to reach 15 under, good for a four-stroke lead over No. 3 Georgia and the day's biggest mover, No. 15 Florida, which carded a tournament-best 10 under.

No. 1 Auburn is alone in fourth at 10 under, followed by No. 7 Tennessee (9 under), No. 22 Texas A&M (6 under) and Alabama (5 under), which moved up two spots with an 8 under Thursday.

Arkansas is the only other team under par, and the Hogs are four shots clear of No. 5 Ole Miss (1 over), which came in at even par for the day.

All five Razorbacks players shot between 69 and 71 on the 7,005-yard Seaside Course. Senior Jacob Skov Olesen carded a 69 and is tied for 14th at 3 under, and senior John Driscoll's 69 put him at 1 over and tied for 33d. Senior Christian Castillo had one birdie and one bogey and shot 70 to reach 1 under and is tied for 20th.

Junior Matthis Lefevre also had a 70 and is at 1 over, tied for 33rd, while freshman Thomas Curry carded a 71 and is tied for 40th at 2 over.

Auburn's Jackson Koivun shot a second 4-under 66 on Thursday and leads the field at 8 under. He's one shot ahead of Florida's Jack Turner, whose 65 on Thursday was the best round of the tourney.

Tennessee's Bryce Lewis, Mississippi State's Hunter Logan, Alabama's Thomas Ponder, Texas A&M's Daniel Rodrigues and Vanderbilt's Cole Sherwood are tied for third at 5 under.

South Carolina is in ninth place at 5 over, followed by Mississippi State (9 over), Kentucky (10 over), LSU (19 over) and Missouri (22 over).