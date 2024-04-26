Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 166-567 (29.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Beachgrass in the first

BEST BET Enigmatic in the fifth

LONG SHOT Zatara in the seventh

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

BEACHGRASS**** was beaten a diminishing neck in a stronger starter allowance race, and she keeps leading rider Cristian Torres. IT'SFIFTYSHADETIME finished with energy in a photo finish defeat at this same claiming price just 19 days ago. IZEONPOINT had to overcome a slow start in a late-running fourth-place sprint tune-up, and she does have two turn experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Beachgrass;Torres;Martin;6-5

6 It'sfiftyshadetime;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-5

1 Izeonpoint;Quinonez;Borel;6-1

5 Flowersforshantell;Bailey;McBride;10-1

2 Alsanah;Juarez;Rone;10-1

7 Undecoded;Barbosa;Martin;20-1

4 Triple L's Cutter;Saez;Hewitt;20-1

8 Sassy Sagey;Bealmear;Hewitt;30-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

LIFE ON THE NILE*** has lost late leads in consecutive second-place finishes, and he keeps top veteran Rafael Bejarano in the irons. CONTRABANDISTA crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection April 5, and he is switching to the leading rider. CAPTIVE AUDIENCE was a clear maiden winner in his first race for current connections, and he is lightly-raced and likely to improve.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Life On the Nile;Bejarano;Ward;8-5

4 Contrabandista;Torres;Martin;5-2

6 Captive Audience;Esquivel;Contreras;5-1

3 Mr Works;Arrieta;Compton;9-2

5 Vincenzino;Barbosa;McKnight;12-1

1 Chadron;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

8 Chrome Run;Quinonez;Milligan;20-1

7 Dynamic Sun;Zimmerman;Briley;30-1

2 Fetchs Brahm;Juarez;Fires;30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

ESSENTIAL BUSINESS***made a belated rally up to second as a post-time favorite, and she has better early speed than she showed. VELIKIY possesses early speed, and she is dropping to the lowest price of her career. VOW has finished in the money in consecutive races against similar, and she is switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Essential Business;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-5

4 Velikiy;Arrieta;McKnight;9-2

1 Vow;Torres;Altamirano;5-1

6 Wreaking Havoc;Bowen;Martin;6-1

9 The Princess Says;De La Cruz;Cunningham;10-1

7 Spanish Delight;Barbosa;Martin;10-1

3 My Maybelenne;Vazquez;Rufino;10-1

5 Winyah Bay;Bealmear;McKnight;15-1

8 Funtimegirl;Quinonez;Prather;20-1

4 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

IN JUST MY HEELS*** was a sharp front-running maiden allowance winner in her only previous race on Lasix, and she is properly placed following two graded stake races. UNDER THE PALMS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a determined maiden allowance win last month, and trainer Ken McPeek is having an excellent meeting. FLOATING BEAUTY raced competitively in a stronger field only two races back at Fair Grounds, and she returns to her best distance following a useful local sprint.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 In Just Heels;Bejarano;Moquett;8-5

4 Under the Palms;Esquivel;McPeek;2-1

5 Floating Beauty;Zimmerman;Briley;9-2

3 Miwoman;Barbosa;Riecken;8-1

2 Thorny;Vazquez;Maker;6-1

1 Cheyenne Moon;Saez;Brennan;15-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ENIGMATIC*** has led for six furlongs before tiring in consecutive route races, and she is cutting back to a sprint distance and is taking a significant drop in class. SHE'S TABOO was forwardly placed in an improved second-place finish, and the front-running filly is also taking a slight drop. BENT HALO got to the front in mid-stretch before getting caught late in a second-place finish at this level April 4, and she picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Enigmatic;Chuan;Cox;6-5

4 She's Taboo;Barbosa;Von Hemel;5-2

3 Bent Halo;Torres;Witt;4-1

1 First Diamond;Harr;Cline;15-1

6 Honduras Passion;HTorres;Puhl;15-1

8 Breathtaking Folly;Bowen;Martin;20-1

5 Tiz a Strategy;Zimmerman;Martin;20-1

2 On the Money Luv;Saez;Hewitt;20-1

7 Marebell;Wales;Coombs;20-1

11 One Cross;Castillo;Soto;30-1

10 Lil' Bit of Chrome;Bealmear;Cravens;30-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $32,000

SOUND DOCTRINE*** was caught inside the final yards while nearly seven lengths clear of third in his most recent race, and he is taking a drop in class for the leading trainer. BEN DIESEL is dropping into a claiming race for the first time, and the two-turn runner should be finishing fast at a sprint distance. CONGRATS ON FIFTY is an exceptionally quick gelding, who is adding blinkers after a decent effort without.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sound Doctrine;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-5

11 Ben Diesel;Torres;Milligan;3-1

10 Congrats On Fifty;Bejarano;Robertson;9-2

2 Vale;Esquivel;Loy;6-1

1 Chez Whiz;Bealmear;Cravens;12-1

9 Look Sharp;Arrieta;Compton;20-1

5 Go Otto Go;Saez;Hornsby;20-1

8 Last Diamond;Barbosa;Von Hemel;20-1

6 Clear Echo;Juarez;Stuart;20-1

4 Make It Spend It;Fuentes;Asmussen;20-1

7 Forever Friends;Castillo;Shorter;30-1

7 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ZATARA** has been working smartly up to his career debut for a stable that typically sends out first-time starters fit and ready. WANTS N NEEDS contested the lead from gate to wire in a sharp second-place debut, and any kind of second-out improvement will make him difficult to beat. INCURSION is an unraced son of champion sprinter Runhappy, and he is showing talent in morning works for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Zatara;Zimmerman;Anderson;8-1

7 Wants N Needs;Esquivel;Morse;9-5

8 Incursion;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-2

10 Air Force Humor;Arrieta;Loy;12-1

3 Greers Ferry;Bowen;Puhl;5-1

4 Mischievous M;Goncalves;Gustafson;10-1

1 Okie Clipper;Court;Murphy;12-1

5 Handsome Herb;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

2 Brio;Torres;Medina;20-1

6 Superhero;Bealmear;Dixon;20-1

8 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $37,500

CAMP DAVID*** finished second behind a horse that came back with a sharp repeat victory, and he is taking a drop in class and drew a favorable inside post. TRIDENT HIT was a clear winner at a higher claiming price last fall at Churchill, and the two-time local winner has never raced at a lower claiming price. TAPSASIONAL has finished in the money in consecutive races against better, while showing good early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Camp David;Vazquez;Maker;5-2

4 Trident Hit;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

9 Tapsasional;Bealmear;Stuart;7-2

1 Home Run Trick;Torres;Martin;5-1

8 Search Engine;Arrieta;Rosin;10-1

10 Icarus;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

3 Soul Coaxing;Barbosa;Robertson;15-1

7 Boogie Bode;Chuan;Shorter;20-1

6 Outlier;Bowen;Ginter;20-1

5 My Uncle Leon;Saez;Dixon;20-1

11 Catdaddy;Fuentes;Petalino;30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

HYPERSPORT** tired after pressing a fast pace in her return from an 11-month vacation, and the multiple stake-placed mare holds a clear class advantage. EFFORTLESSLYELGANT led for better than six furlongs in the two-turn Mistletoe, and she may not have cared for a sloppy track in her last race. OUR KEEPSAKE has finished no worse than second in her past three races while earning competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Hypersport;Arrieta;Mason;8-5

2 Effortlesslyelgant;Santana;Casse;5-2

5 Our Keepsake;Asmussen;Lukas;2-1

1 Lady Dreamer;Bealmear;Briley;12-1

6 Key to Success;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

3 Sweet Mother Mary;Castillo;Jordan;15-1

10 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

TWENTY TO PARK*** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a competitive two-length loss in the Rainbow, and he is back on bleeder medication Lasix and is taking a big drop in class. STREET COMMANDER rallied when beaten two lengths in a $20,000 conditioned claiming race April 7, and he keeps the leading rider. PEPPERONIKID was narrowly defeated while clear of the third-place finisher in a vastly improved effort 19 days ago, and the pace figures contested enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Twenty to Park;Arrieta;Shirer;8-5

6 Street Commander;Torres;Cates;5-2

4 Pepperonikid;Quinonez;Prather;5-1

11 Allo Enry;De La Cruz;Rufino;8-1

10 You Vee Cee;Asmussen;Moquett;10-1

3 Rudiano;Bealmear;Loy;12-1

2 Heritage Park;Barbosa;Martin;20-1

1 Hoppin John;Esquivel;Rosin;20-1

8 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;20-1

9 Partyinthestreets;Zimmerman;Martin;30-1

7 Obviously Too;Bailey;McBride;30-1