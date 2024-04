ROGERS-- The Planning Commission will conduct a special meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rogers City Hall.

The meeting will be held for commission members to review and discuss drafts of the comprehensive plan and Unified Development Code, according to an emailed notice of the meeting sent by Planning Technician Karen Perez at 2:52 p.m. Friday.

More information about the upcoming changes to city code can be found on the Inform Rogers website.