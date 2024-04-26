BASEBALL

ASHDOWN 8, NASHVILLE 0 Kyler Jones allowed 4 hits and issued 1 walk in 7 innings as Ashdown (15-9, 9-5 4A-7) shut out the Scrappers. Mason Washington had two of the 14 hits for the Panthers, while both Grayson Porter and Kutter Dollarhide hit home runs.

BIGELOW 11, POYEN 1 (5) An eight-run fourth inning was huge for Bigelow (14-1) as it outlasted the Indians at the 2A-5 Conference Tournament. Carter Alexander nailed a home run, and he also picked up the win after giving up 2 hits and striking out 8 over 5 innings.

BOONEVILLE 9, CHARLESTON 0 Dax Goff drilled a home run and drove in four runs to spark Booneville (15-5) to the 3A-4 Conference Tournament crown. Rhett Nietert and Rylen Ray each went 3 for 4, with Ray driving in three runs, for the Bearcats. Jace Washburn pitched a complete game with six strikeouts in the win.

LAKE HAMILTON 2, BENTON 1 Easton Hurley's walk-off double sent Lake Hamilton (20-2, 13-1 5A-South) to the league title. Hurley also pitched 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run with 8 strikeouts. Hayden Barton and Coy Autrey had two hits as well for the Wolves.

SOFTBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 5, ROGERS HERITAGE 1 Cyarah Dotts threw a complete game three-hitter and the Lady Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Rogers Heritage. Ryli Wolfe had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and 2 RBI to lead Har-Ber (18-8, 10-4 6A-West), while Anniston Reith hit a solo home run and scored 2 runs. J Thomas also had two hits for Har-Ber, which had nine total. Har-Ber took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Wolfe reached on an error and scored on Bryley Bratcher's RBI double. The Lady Wildcats added three more in the third with Wolfe hitting a two-run double in the inning. She scored on an RBI single by Kylie Burris. Reith hit a home run in the fifth. Dotts finished with nine strikeouts and the only run she gave up was a solo home run to Joclyn Strickland, who had two hits for Heritage (15-12, 7-6).

BOYS SOCCER

SPRINGDALE 4, ROGERS 0 Jonathan Calderon scored three times as Springdale (13-2-3, 5-0-2 6A-West) rolled. The victory allowed the Bulldogs to take over first place in the conference standings.

VAN BUREN 5, HARRISON 2 Brandon Mendez connected on two goals to lift Van Buren (12-3-1, 10-2 5A-West) to its seventh straight victory. Luis Herrera, Steven Valente and Eduardo Veliz each added a goal for the Pointers.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

SOFTBALL

BAUXITE 3, BENTON 2 M.J. Bermingham's two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and guided Bauxite (18-6) to a huge victory over the defending Class 5A state champions. Bermingham also allowed 6 hits and issued 2 walks in 7 strong innings for the Lady Miners, who'd dropped a 6-0 decision to the Lady Panthers in February.

CONCORD 12, SHIRLEY 11 Brianna McPike went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles as Concord (19-1) scored nine runs in the seventh inning to rally from an 11-3 deficit and win the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Ashlyn Cossey had 3 hits, scored 2 times and drove in 6 runs for the Lady Pirates, who recorded eight straight hits in the inning before they were saddled with their first out. Kately Cornett and Savannah Glover also had two hits in the win. Mylie Newland finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in for Shirley (13-5). Hunter Hutto, Addie Overturff and Abigail Hensley all had three hits, and Kenzie Seaton added three RBI for the Lady Blue Devils.

FARMINGTON 8, GENTRY 7 Kinley Meek, Amia Carr, Reese Shirey and Morgan Uher all notched two hits to lead Farmington (18-3) to a comeback win over the Lady Pioneers in the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament. Uher hit a home run while Justine Davidson ended with two runs batted in for the Lady Cardinals. Audrie Littlejohn blasted a three-run home run in the seventh and concluded the evening with four RBI for Gentry (15-6), which beat Farmington 7-2 on April 9. Olivia Nations, Presley Ward and Alexis Lopez all added two hits.