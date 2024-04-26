Scottish leader splits from Green partners

LONDON -- Scotland's leader is facing a fight for his political survival after he ended a three-year power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Green Party following a clash over climate change policies.

Thursday's decision by First Minister Humza Yousaf of the Scottish National Party to tear up the deal with the much smaller Greens with immediate effect has triggered a series of events that could see him lose the top job next week and even lead to an early election.

The termination of 2021's Bute House Agreement between two parties that back Scotland's independence from the U.K. prompted the main opposition party in the Edinburgh-based parliament, the Scottish Conservatives, to say they will put forward a vote of no confidence in the first minister next week.

If all opposition legislators, which now include the Greens, vote against him, Yousaf would lose and he would come under huge pressure to resign, which could set a path toward an early election -- the next Scottish parliamentary election isn't due until 2026.

Of Parliament's 129 seats, the Scottish National Party holds 63, two short of a majority.

The Greens confirmed late Thursday that they would be voting against Yousaf, along with the other main opposition parties, including the Conservatives and Labour.

"We no longer have confidence in a progressive government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature," co-leader Lorna Slater said.

Yousaf, who replaced longtime leader Nicola Sturgeon, may need the vote of a former Scottish National Party lawmaker, Ash Regan, to survive. She has indicated that she would seek to extract a price from Yousaf in order to back him in the no-confidence vote.

Her backing would result in both sides having 64 votes, meaning that the chamber's presiding officer -- Scotland's equivalent to the speaker -- would cast a tie-breaking vote. In that scenario, Alison Johnstone would be expected to vote in favor of the status quo.

