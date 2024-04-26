GOLF

Red Wolves win Sun Belt title

Winning on a second sudden-death playoff hole, Arkansas State's Thomas Schmidt clinched the second Sun Belt Conference championship for the ASU men's golf team Thursday at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss.

The Red Wolves earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Championships after defeating Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe in match play Thursday. ASU today's match play as the No. 1 seed after stroke play in first place with a 54-hole total of 5-under par 859.

"Huge battle on both matchups today and I didn't want to play either of those teams to be honest with you," Arkansas State Coach Mike Hagen said. "It came down to the last few matches just like we expected. Thomas and all our guys played so well this week and it's so great to see the hard work pay off this week."

ASU also won the Sun Belt title in 2019 and claimed an American South Conference title in 1989. The Red Wolves will now make their seventh appearance in an NCAA Regional and first since 2021.

The Red Wolves will learn their NCAA regional destination and seeding Wednesday at 1 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

SOCCER

JBU hires new men's coach

John Brown University announced the hiring of Samuel Estrada as men's soccer coach Thursday.

A native of San Salvador, El Salvador, Estrada becomes the sixth head coach in program history after a four-year career with the Golden Eagles from 2017-2020.

Estrada, a 2021 JBU graduate, was an assistant coach under Chris Cole, who resigned earlier this year after four seasons, going 35-25-4 overall and 23-12-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Golden Eagles went 11-6 overall during the fall 2023 season with an 8-1 mark in league play.

Estrada also has been employed in the JBU admissions department while assisting with men's soccer.

"I couldn't be more excited about stepping into the head coaching role here at JBU," Estrada said. "With experience as team captain and my love for the JBU community, I feel ready to lead this talented group of young men. I am also very grateful to [JBU Athletic Director] Robyn [Daugherty] for trusting and supporting me through this process and transition in program leadership."

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology from JBU, Estrada continued through the graduate program, earning a master of business administration while specializing in design thinking and innovation in 2023.

"It's an exciting time for the men's soccer program," Daugherty said. "Samuel had a great career as a Golden Eagle, and we were fortunate that he was on campus and willing to help this spring with the men."

BASEBALL

ASU-Texas State series altered

Due to the threat of inclement weather Sunday, Arkansas State University's scheduled weekend series with Texas State at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro has been altered to a Friday doubleheader and a single game Saturday.

The doubleheader will consist of two nine-inning contests and is set to begin at 1 p.m., with the second matchup beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. First pitch for Saturday's contest currently remains unchanged at 3 p.m., but is subject to change.

Also Friday, ASU announced that its series finale against James Madison has been moved to 11 a.m. Central on May 5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisburg, Va.