Tennessee gender care bill advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's GOP-controlled Statehouse on Thursday gave their final approval to legislation criminalizing adults who help minors receive gender-affirming care without parental consent, clearing the way for the first-in-the-nation proposal to be sent to Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his signature.

The bill mirrors almost the same language from a so-called "anti-abortion trafficking" proposal Tennessee Republican lawmakers approved just a day prior. In that version, supporters are hoping to stop adults from helping young people obtain abortions without permission from their parents or guardians.

Lee, a Republican, hasn't publicly commented on either bill.

While the Republican supermajority touted the proposed statutes necessary to protect parental rights, critics warned about the possible broad application. Violations could range from talking to an adolescent about a website on where to find care to helping that young person travel to another state with looser restrictions on gender-affirming care services.

"Tennessee lawmakers are on the verge of enacting more than twice as many anti-LGBTQ+ laws as any other state, a staggering assault on their own constituents," Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Legal Policy Cathryn Oakley said in a statement.

Teen arrested in schoolmate shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested on a murder warrant after fatally shooting a schoolmate on the campus of an Arlington high school.

The slain student was identified as 18-year-old Etavian Barnes by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Barnes was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon outside portable buildings on the campus of Bowie High School, according to Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

The suspect, who was also a student at the school, was arrested a short time later near the campus, according to Jones, who said the two apparently knew each other.

"We're still early on in our investigation, our detectives are working to determine a motive," Jones said.

Jones said the shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m., and the school was placed on lockdown for about two hours before students were allowed to leave.

4 killed in fiery crash after police chase

CONCORD, Pa. -- Three adults and a pregnant teenager died in a fiery crash as police pursued their vehicle in connection with retail thefts in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The car was speeding away from a traffic stop with seven people inside Wednesday afternoon when the driver lost control while using the right shoulder to pass a vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit, state police said. Police had stopped the car shortly after troopers spotted it at a Concord Township shopping center and approached the group, who got back in the car and drove away.

The 7-mile chase on Route 322 ended after the car crossed the roadway and struck a concrete bridge embankment, catching fire.

The crash killed Isaiah Miller, 20, who was driving; Ikeam Rogers, 20; and Kalyn Billups, 21. Tyjana Motley, 17, who was pregnant, died a short time later at a hospital.

Emergency medical steps were taken in an attempt to save Motley's child, state police said, but they were unsuccessful.

Three other passengers in the vehicle -- two adults and a 16-year-old girl -- were being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

FTC awards $5.6M in Ring settlement

NEW YORK -- The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $5.6 million in refunds to consumers as part of a settlement with Amazon-owned Ring, which was charged with failing to protect private video footage from outside access.

In a 2023 complaint, the FTC accused the doorbell camera and home security provider of allowing its employees and contractors to access customers' private videos. Ring reportedly used such footage to train algorithms without consent, among other purposes.

Ring was also charged with failing to implement key security protections, which enabled hackers to take control of customers' accounts, cameras and videos.

The resulting settlement required Ring to delete content that was found to be unlawfully obtained, establish stronger security protections and pay a hefty fine.

According to a Tuesday notice, the FTC is sending 117,044 PayPal payments to impacted consumers. Eligible customers will need to redeem these payments within 30 days, according to the FTC.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Ring said that bad actors took emails and passwords that were "stolen from other companies to unlawfully log into Ring accounts of certain customers" who used the same credentials on multiple sites back in 2019 -- adding that the company promptly addressed this by notifying those it discovered to be "exposed in a third-party, non-Ring incident" and taking action to protect impacted accounts.



