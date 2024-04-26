Texas lineman ready to visit Hogs





Xavier Ukponu, a coveted defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 class, said he's reserved one of his official visits for the University of Arkansas football program.

Ukponu, 6-3, 290 pounds, of Denton (Texas) Guyer, reduced his list of potential schools Tuesday to nine: Arkansas, LSU, California, Southern Cal, Florida, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington.

He has plans to officially visit the Hogs on the weekend of May 31- June 2 in large part because of his relationship with the coaches.

"I have great relationship with the coaching staff," he said. "They've done a good job keeping up with me even [though] they offered me late, but they really made up a lot of ground. So I was like yeah, I want to officially visit there."

Razorback Coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams offered him a scholarship March 4. The communication has been on a consistent basis and he said he feels wanted in Fayetteville.

"Just talking to me every day, making me a priority," Ukponu said.

A consensus 3-star recruit, Ukponu would be coached by Adams should he become a Razorback.

"He's a great coach, I can't lie, and he's done a good job just keeping in contact me," Ukponu said. "I have a great relationship with him."

He also communicates with Arkansas quality control analysts Kelvin Green and defensive graduate assistant Tyrone Hopper. He said Green and Hopper -- along with Adams -- brag about Fayetteville.

"They talk about it's a great place to be and I can come and make an early impact ,and it's somewhere I would like to play," Okponu said.

Last spring, U.S. News & World Report ranked Fayetteville as the 10th- best city to live in the nation in its annual "Best Places to Live" list. It was the eighth consecutive year Fayetteville was ranked in the top 10 nationally and No. 1 among SEC towns.

"That's great because that would be a great place to live and spend my college life there," Ukponu said of Fayetteville.

Ukponu, who has a 3.3 grade-point average and is looking to major in business management, said he has been told by Arkansas' coaches about UA's highly-respected Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"They told me they have a really good business school," he said.

He has impressive numbers in the weight room with a 370-pound bench press and a 315-pound power clean. He gave a rundown on what his plans are for other official visits.

"I right now, I have Arkansas, LSU and I have Oregon. ... Florida and USC are up in the air," he said. "I'm visiting them, but I just have to find a date. I also have [Texas] A&M during the season."

