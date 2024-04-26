Third suspect facing charges in shooting that injured 2 at Jacksonville park





A man who was arrested earlier this week on an armed robbery charge is now facing charges in a double shooting at a Jacksonville park as well, police said.

Diondre Bradford of Little Rock is now the third man accused in the shooting that happened at Galloway Park on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department on Friday. Authorities found Bradford inside a house in the 6000 block of Arkansas 161 after locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in the Tuesday shooting, an earlier news release states.

Police initially identified Bradford as the suspect in the April 19 robbery of a Phillips 66 gas station but later determined he was also a suspect in the park shooting.

Bradford faces 36 counts of committing a terroristic act, two counts of first-degree battery, four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of aggravated assault, the Friday release states.

Kenell Scott and Wayne Lee Jr. have also been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said they found Scott at the house on Arkansas 161 and took Lee into custody after serving a warrant on the latter's vehicle. The three were transported to Pulaski County jail, where they remained Friday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Authorities responding to a report of shots fired with injury at the park, 100 Galloway Circle, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday found the pair of victims, according to police. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.



