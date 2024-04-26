This date in baseball

April 26

1902 Cleveland's Addie Joss pitched a one-hitter in his major league debut. Joss allowed a scratch single to Jessie Burkett as the Indians beat the St. Louis Browns 3-0.

1904 Ty Cobb, making his pro baseball debut at the age of 17, hits a home run and double for the Augusta Tourists in the South Atlantic League.

1905 Jack McCarthy of the Chicago Cubs threw out three runners at the plate, each of whom became the second out of a double play. McCarthy's defense preserved a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1907 Johnny Bates of the Boston Doves hit for the cycle against the Brooklyn Superbas.

1941 The Chicago Cubs became the first major league team to install an organ at their ballpark. Roy Nelson took to the keyboard and played a pregame program.

1952 Detroit's Art Houtteman's had his no-hit bid broken up on a two-out ninth-inning hit by Harry Simpson but the Tigers routed the Indians 13-0.

1961 Roger Maris of the New York Yankees began his successful run at Babe Ruth's single-season home run record with the first of his 61 home runs, connecting in the fifth inning against Detroit right-hander Paul Foytack.

1969 The Baseball Records Committee decided to give Babe Ruth credit for one more home run during his career for a total of 715.

1970 Willie McCovey and Dick Dietz each hit grand slams as the San Francisco beat Montreal 11-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1980 Steve Carlton of Philadelphia pitched the sixth one-hitter of his career against St. Louis for a National League record. The Phillies beat the Cardinals 7-0. Ted Simmons singled to lead off the second inning. Carlton walked one batter and struck out five.

1982 Boston Red Sox rookie Wade Boggs collected his first major league hit when he singled against Rich Dotson of the Chicago White Sox.

1988 New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez hit two home runs and drove in seven runs during a 13-4 rout of the Atlanta Braves. The seven RBI give Hernandez 1,000 for his major league career.

1990 Nolan Ryan tied Bob Feller's major league record of 12 one-hitters as the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0. Ryan struck out 16 as he allowed only Ron Kittle's check-swing single in the second inning.

1994 Baltimore's Brady Anderson had four extra-base hits in the Orioles' 10-4 win over Oakland. Anderson's two doubles and two home runs came while leading off an inning.

1995 The Colorado Rockies posted an 11-9 victory over the New York Mets in 14 innings, tying the NL record for innings played in a season opener.

1997 Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs broke the major league record for most home runs by a second baseman.

2000 Vladimir Guerrero of the Montreal Expos hit his 100th career home run.

2006 Mike Piazza hit his 400th career home run.

2016 Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs and drove in five runs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4.

2019 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays.

