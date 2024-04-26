Two killed, two hurt in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE -- Two people are dead and two others are injured after an apparent murder-suicide late Wednesday, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

The shooting happened at 4401 S. Thompson St. near the intersection of Shady Grove Road about 10:50 p.m., according to the release.

When police arrived, they found one man dead: Elgin Guidry, 20, who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release states.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them -- Lyric Bewley, 19 -- died of her injuries, the release says. The other was also a 19-year-old woman who was not identified; police said her condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

A fourth person, an 18-year-old man, had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say their investigation revealed there was a disturbance between Guidry and the others in the parking lot at 4401 S. Thompson.

They say Guidry fired a gun into a vehicle, striking all three of the other people before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is continuing, according to police. No charges are expected to be filed.