Ukraine tightens passport renewals

KYIV, Ukraine -- Even as Ukraine works to get arms from a huge U.S. aid package to the front line, its government is seeking to reverse the drain of its potential soldiers, announcing that men of conscription age will no longer be able to renew passports from outside Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers said late Wednesday that men between 18 and 60 years old who are deemed fit for military service will only be able to replace their passports inside Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, mostly to neighboring European countries. The European Union's statistics agency, Eurostat, says 4.3 million Ukrainians are living in EU countries, 860,000 of them men 18 years of age or older.

The defense minister of Poland, home to one of the biggest Ukrainian diasporas, said the country was ready to help "in ensuring that those who are subject to compulsory military service go to Ukraine," though he did not specify how.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said "Ukrainian citizens have obligations towards the state."

The move has met with some criticism inside Ukraine. Opposition lawmaker Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze, who heads the Parliamentary Committee for Ukraine's European Integration, said denying military-age men access to consular services could lead to "well-founded" legal challenges at the European Court of Human Rights.

"I think that these actions will only push an enormous number of Ukrainians to look for different ways to obtain citizenship from other countries," she said.

Russia's population of almost 150 million dwarfs Ukraine's 38 million, and Moscow can draw on a much bigger army. Earlier this month, Ukraine lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to bolster the size of its military.

Oleksandr Pavlichenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, said the measure was a violation of individual rights -- and also unlikely to succeed in getting Ukrainian men to return home from abroad.

"It's just an emotional step, not a legal one," he said. "It will not bring the results."

Ukraine is in need of fresh troops to bolster forces in the south and east, where Russia is pressing forward with its efforts to take ground from outnumbered and outgunned troops.

Ukraine's general staff said Thursday that the situation at the front remained "difficult." Fierce fighting continued around the town of Chasiv Yar, gateway to Ukraine's defensive backbone in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces defending Chasiv Yar are under intense pressure from Russian forces launching ground assaults, aerial bombardment and "round-the-clock artillery fire," but they say that Moscow's forces have not entered the key eastern town.

"The defense line around Chasiv Yar is very dynamic, we can say that everything is on fire," said Serhii Osachuk, a colonel with Ukraine's State Border Guards Service.

"The new package of assistance from the United States ... primarily gives us additional strength of mind and the power to hold on," he added.

Elsewhere, six people were injured in the Cherkasy region of central Ukraine on Thursday after a "high speed target" struck a critical infrastructure object, Regional Gov. Ihor Taburets said on social media. He said a rescue operation was underway.

Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in northern Ukraine, launching a guided aerial bomb on the city of Sumy. The Regional Military Administration said emergency services were responding to the attack and the impact of the strike was still being clarified.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, an attack near a railway station injured seven people, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram.

Information for this article was contributed by Susie Blann, Alex Babenko, Vanessa Gera and Emma Burrows of The Associated Press.