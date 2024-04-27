$6B in Ukraine aid adds Patriot missiles

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will provide Ukraine additional Patriot missiles for its air defense systems as part of a $6 billion aid package, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday.

The decision comes after approval of a $1 billion package earlier this week.

The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot systems. The package also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and additional gear to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars into Ukraine's existing weaponry, much of which still dates back to the Soviet era.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the need for Patriots early Friday with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of about 50 countries gathering virtually in a Pentagon-led meeting. The meeting fell on the second anniversary of the group, which Austin said has "moved heaven and earth" since April 2022 to source millions of rounds of ammunition, rocket systems, armored vehicles and even jets to help Ukraine rebuff Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy said at least seven Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukrainian cities.

"We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them," Zelenskyy said. "This is what can and should save lives right now."

At a Pentagon news conference after the meeting, Austin said the U.S. was working with allies to resource additional Patriot systems but did not commit to sending more U.S. versions. He said he has been speaking one-on-one with a number of his European counterparts in recent days to hash out this issue and others.

"It's not just Patriots that they need. They need other types of systems and interceptors as well," Austin said. "I would caution us all in terms of making Patriot the silver bullet."

Austin said he is asking allied nations to "accept a little bit more risk" as they consider what weapons to send to Ukraine. A number of nations have expressed some reluctance to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine because most don't have very many and they believe they need them for their own defense.

U.S. officials said the aid package will be funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means that it could take many months or years for the weapons to arrive. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The new funding -- the largest tranche of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative aid sent to date -- also includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as Switchblade and Puma drones, counter drone systems and artillery.

In south Arkansas, some of the country's top defense contractors such as RTX, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne have facilities where they manufacture advanced weaponry for the U.S. military.

Notably, Lockheed Martin's facility in Camden produces launcher components for the HIMARS and PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot missile system.

The $1.64 billion designated for defense contractors in Arkansas as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative makes the state the highest per-capita recipient of money related to the nation's support for Ukraine's war effort, according to a Department of Defense report released in November. Arkansas has also received $703 million in supplemental funds invested to improve government- and contractor-owned industrial base production capacity, the most of any state.

'NEAR-TERM EFFECTS'

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has been meeting monthly for the past two years and is the primary forum for weapons contributions to Kyiv for the war.

Friday's meeting comes after the White House decision earlier this week to approve the delivery of $1 billion in weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Those weapons include a variety of ammunition, such as air defense munitions and large amounts of artillery rounds that are much in demand by Ukrainian forces, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons.

That aid, however, will get to Ukraine quickly because it is being pulled off Pentagon shelves, including in warehouses in Europe.

Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the $1 billion weapons package will have a key benefit.

"There's some near-term effects," said Brown, who stood alongside Austin at the Pentagon briefing. "Now the Ukrainians don't necessarily have to ration what they have because they know things are coming out of this package and there will be follow-on packages."

The large back-to-back aid approvals are the result of a new infusion of about $61 billion in funding for Ukraine that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. And they provide weapons Kyiv desperately needs to stall gains being made by Russian forces in the war.

Bitterly divided members of Congress deadlocked over the funding for months, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, to cobble together a bipartisan coalition to pass the bill. The $95 billion foreign aid package, which also included billions of dollars for Israel and Taiwan, passed the House on Saturday, and the Senate approved it Tuesday.

Senior U.S. officials have described dire battlefield conditions in Ukraine, as troops run low on munitions and Russian forces make gains.

Since Russia's February 2022 invasion, the U.S. has sent more than $44 billion worth of weapons, maintenance, training and spare parts to Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Gettinger, Neal Earley and Cristina LaRue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., share a laugh at the start of a press briefing on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)



FILE - In this image released by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and Missile Defense Wing 1, fire the Patriot weapons system at the NATO Missile Firing Installation, in Chania, Greece, on Nov. 8, 2017. U.S. officials say the Pentagon is expected to announce that it will provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine. It will include much sought after munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons. (Sebastian Apel/U.S. Department of Defense, via AP, File)



Davyd Arakhamia, a lawmaker with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, talks during an interview with Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

