Another Baum party





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas ace Hagen Smith's streak of eight consecutive starts with a win ended Friday night, but the No. 2 Razorbacks' string of series-opening wins did not.

Jared Sprague-Lott hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Ty Wilmsmeyer with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Gabe Gaeckle worked a clean ninth to close out a 2-1 win over Florida before a crowd of 10,551 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (36-6, 15-4 SEC) won its 26th consecutive game at home, and moved to 9-2 in one-run games and 11-0 on Smith's Friday starts. The Razorbacks also moved into a tie for the SEC overall lead with Kentucky, which lost at South Carolina on Friday.

"Just a really, really good job by the pitching staff obviously, just giving us an opportunity," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Both teams really pitched well. ... A lot of velocity. Just watching from the side, both teams, I mean, it was just a well-played game."

The Gators (21-20, 8-11) managed three hits, the same as the Razorbacks, but Florida stranded six runners, including the bases loaded in the eighth, to four for Arkansas.

The winning rally began when Wilmsmeyer drew a one-out walk against right-hander Luke McNellie (3-6). Peyton Stovall fell behind 0-1 before shooting a soft liner into right-center field -- what Van Horn called the biggest hit of the night -- to send Wilmsmeyer to third.

Sprague-Lott, who had an adventurous day in the field, launched an 0-1 pitch high into right field and Wilmsmeyer tagged and easily beat Ty Evans' throw, which was up the third-base line.

"Peyton and Ty Wilmsmeyer did a great job of getting into scoring position," Sprague-Lott said. "I just wanted to put a ball in the air to the outfield. Got my pitch and it worked out."

The Razorbacks' only other run came on freshman Ryder Helfrick's home run in the second inning.

Smith worked a career-high tying seven innings, breaking a string of six consecutive six-inning outings, and allowed 1 unearned run on 2 hits and 1 walk with 11 strikeouts.

"If you're going to beat Hagen Smith, it's going to be 2-1, 3-2," Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "I mean, he was really good tonight. He had command of all of his pitches.

"As soon as we started hitting some fastballs early in the first inning, he immediately flipped the switch and went off speed early in the count and was finishing us with fastballs."

Smith's first three pitches, the second of which was hit up the middle for a single by Evans, all registered 100 mph on the scoreboard radar.

"I just felt good today," Smith said. "Sometimes it gets that high, sometimes it does not."

Smith moved to second on UA's all-time strikeout list with 310, 35 behind leader Nick Schmidt (345).

"He just did a great job," Van Horn said. "His stuff was really good. I didn't feel like his stuff went away at all. He was still throwing great in the seventh. ... I just think when Hagen's on and he's mixing, he's as good as anybody I've ever had."

Gaeckle (3-2) wriggled out of eighth inning danger that began with his walk to Brody Donay. Nine-hole hitter Michael Robertson tried to sacrifice but wound up striking out on a fouled bunt with two strikes. Gaeckle struck out Evans and got ahead of power-hitting Jac Caglianone 0-2, but Caglianone laced the next pitch into left-center field for a single.

Left fielder Peyton Holt chased it down in the gap to prevent Donay from scoring. After Caglianone ran to second due to indifference, the Razorbacks issued an intentional walk to Colby Shelton to load the bases. Gaeckle then induced an infield pop on from Tyler Shelnut to get out of the jam.

Smith retired 17 consecutive batters from the first through sixth innings before he walked Shelton to start a bizarre chain of events in the seventh.

Shelnut bunted toward third base where a charging Sprague-Lott fielded the ball. But his throw hit Shelnut in the shoulder, sending Shelton to third. However, the umpires ruled Shelnut out for running inside the base line and the call was upheld on review, sending Shelton back to first base.

"That to me was a turning point of the game," O'Sullivan said. "We would have had first and third with nobody out. And we talked about the 45-foot line: You have to stay within the lane. We've talked about it and it's something that the umpires look for. It's a reviewable play and I'll have to see it, but I'm sure they got it right."

Catcher Luke Heyman followed with a double to left field, the first hit against Smith since Evans' first inning single.

Shelton ran to the plate on Cade Kurland's chopper toward third but Sprague-Lott made a bare-handed snag and fired home, where Hudson White tagged Shelton out.

"I knew they had the tying run on third, knew he was going on contact," Sprague-Lott said. "As soon as the ball hit the dirt, I wanted to make a play on it. That was kind of the only play I had."

"That was a great play," Van Horn said. "He came in bare-handed, which made me nervous when he did it. .. He threw a really good throw. He was accurate with it and we got that out."

With Smith ahead of Jaylen Guy, Smith picked Kurland off first base. But in the ensuing run-down, Sprague-Lott could not glove first baseman Ben McLaughlin's throw across the diamond and the error sent Heyman home with the tying run.

Smith struck out Guy on the next pitch to hold the Gators there.

Smith and Florida left-hander Pierce Coppola engaged in a pitchers duel the first several innings.

The only breakthrough came on Helfrick's home run, a 387-blast to left field for the freshman's third of the season.





Arkansas’ Hagen Smith throws a pitch in the first inning of Friday night’s game against Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Smith got a no-decision in the Razorbacks’ 2-1 victory. More photos at nwaonline.com/427flaua/. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)





