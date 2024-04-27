Arkansas football set to host D-lineman for weekend visit

Arkansas is expected to host a transfer defensive tackle for an official visit on Saturday and Sunday.

Jay’Viar Suggs, 6-3, 283 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 21 after playing two seasons at Grand Valley State University.

He’s accumulated offers from Arkansas, Iowa, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Miami, Wisconsin, Tulane, Indiana and others after entering the portal.

He had 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections and a forced fumble last year.

Suggs recorded 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass deflections and 2 quarterback hurries during the 2022 season.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.