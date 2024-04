Brinkley, 1909: Friday's feature was on the Brinkley Car Works, which employed 150 men for railcar and lumber manufacturing. The jobs were lost when a tornado struck the town, killing more than 50 people and destroying many structures. The factory eventually was rebuilt as a sawmill and acquired years later by ARKMO Lumber company of Little Rock.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203