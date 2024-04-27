FOOTBALL

Arena team slated for Hot Springs

Hot Springs has been selected to be the home of a professional football team in The Arena League, which fields teams across the Midwest.

The announcement was made Thursday in Hot Springs by The Arena League official Tommy Benizio.

The Hot Springs team -- which is unnamed thus far -- will begin league play in the summer of 2025. It will compete against Arena League teams from Duluth, Minn., Springfield, Mo., Waterloo, Iowa, and Kansas City. A sixth team will be added soon, Benizio said.

Home games will be played at Bank OZK Arena, according to Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, which operates the arena.

"We are looking forward to adding Arena League pro competition to the menu of sports-related attractions that Hot Springs offers," Arrison said.

Benizio said Arena League games are played from early June through mid-August, with playoffs later in August. Each team plays eight regular season games and an optional preseason home game.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

Campbell, Lewis set to take over new programs

Troy Campbell took Vilonia to the top of the 5A-Central Conference this past season. Next year, he'll try to do the same thing in the 6A-Central Conference.

The Arkansas State alum was announced as the new boys head coach at Cabot on Thursday. Campbell went 62-28 in three seasons at Vilonia, where he led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances -- not to mention a league title during the 2023-24 season -- but he's primed to make the move back to the state's highest classification.

Campbell, who has also served as an assistant coach at both Little Rock Central and Jonesboro, takes over for Logan Bailey after he left to lead Melbourne's boys team.

Also, Sammie Lewis, who's also an ASU alum, was hired to be Marion's next boys head coach. Lewis had previously served as an assistant coach at Jonesboro and was key in helping the Golden Hurricane win three consecutive state championships (2021-23).

Now he'll be leading his own program at Marion. The Patriots were 23-7 this season under Emmanuel Wade, who was installed as the team's coach in November after David Clark resigned a week before its season-opener.

-- Erick Taylor