’Cat commit flips, signs with Hogs

Forward Billy Richmond signed a national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas and men's basketball Coach John Calipari on Friday.

Richmond, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Camden, N.J., had previously committed to Calipari at Kentucky. He chose the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama and LSU in December.

Calipari was named Arkansas' coach April 10 after 15 seasons at Kentucky.

He officially visited Fayetteville on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Richmond is a powerful athlete with speed and quickness," said ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi after Richmond's commitment to Kentucky. "The left-handed wing scores best with a straight-line drive and can finish with authority over defenders. In transition, he stands out when he fills the lane and cuts to the rim for lobs.

"His jump shot and foul shooting show he is capable but needs more reps. ... On the defensive end, what makes him intriguing is his ability to defend multiple positions with lateral quickness, a strong frame and long arms."

A consensus 4-star recruit, he's rated as the No. 11 small forward and No. 38 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN.

Richmond averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit last year. He shot 60% from two-point range.

Richmond averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists along with having 46 blocked shots and 44 steals to led Camden to a 30-2 record and the New Jersey Group 2 championship as a senior.

He participated in the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic and the 2024 Iverson Classic.

He is the fourth signee or commitment for Calipari at Arkansas. Small forward Karter Knox, point guard Johnuel "Boogie" Fland and former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic previously committed or signed with the Hogs.

Arkansas also announced the signing of Fland on Friday.

Richmond's father played for Calipari at Memphis in 2002- 2004.