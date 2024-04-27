Chief of Vietnam's parliament resigns

HANOI, Vietnam -- The head of Vietnam's parliament has resigned, according to state media, making him the latest senior member of government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign that's shaken the country's political and business elites.

The resignation of National Assembly Chair Vuong Dinh Hue adds to growing instability in the country. President Vo Van Thuong resigned in March, just over a year after the previous president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned to take political responsibility for corruption scandals during the pandemic.

"It also highlights the extreme uncertainty in a political environment that's often boasted of its stability, as three top leaders have been axed in just a year," said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Hue's resignation came days after his assistant, Pham Thai Ha, was arrested April 21 on charges of abusing his position and power for personal gain, according to state media outlet VN Express.

Initial reports did not say Hue was implicated in corruption but noted that investigators found that the parliamentary leader had "violated party regulations, and his violations have affected the reputation of the party, the state and himself." Vietnam's Communist Party accepted what it called a voluntary resignation from Hue, according to VN Express.

Brazil hotel fire leaves 10 people dead

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A fire tore through a small hotel in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre early Friday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 11, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the early hours in the three-story building, which provided affordable housing for single people but lacked proper licensing and lacked an emergency fire plan, the fire brigade of the Rio Grande do Sul state said on social media.

A witness told local media that he managed to leave his room around 2 a.m. after the fire broke out, dashing through smoke as flames approached.

"I only had time to put on my flip-flops and run. My sister, who lived on the third floor, ended up being burned to death," 56-year-old Marcelo Wagner Schelech told daily newspaper Zero Hora.

Nine of the 11 people rescued were hospitalized, five of them in critical condition, local authorities said. Porto Alegre Mayor Sebastião Melo said on his social media accounts that he was following the investigations into the fire closely.

Red Sea missile attack damages ship

JERUSALEM -- Missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels damaged a ship traveling through the Red Sea on Friday, authorities said.

The attack follows an uptick in assaults launched by the Houthis in recent days after a relative lull in their monthslong campaign over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The private security firm Ambrey said three missiles could be seen in the attack, which landed closest to a Panama-flagged, Seychelles-registered tanker it described as being "engaged in Russia-linked trade." The vessel was traveling from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India, Ambrey said.

Those details corresponded to a tanker called the Andromeda Star, which had been previously broadcasting its location off Mocha, Yemen, according to ship-tracking data.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the missile fire, though it typically takes the rebels several hours to acknowledge their attacks. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center also reported the attack off Mocha, saying a ship saw one missile land nearby and a second attack that damaged the vessel. It wasn't immediately clear if it was the Andromeda Star damaged in the attack.

Charity's office raided in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemalan prosecutors raided the offices of the charity Save the Children on Thursday, citing a complaint alleging the violation of migrant children's rights.

Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche said in a video to the media that the complaint filed by an unidentified foreigner had raised serious concerns because it involved allegations of abuse of children.

The raid came a week after the secretary-general of Guatemala's Public Ministry, Ángel Pineda, wrote a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking for support in addressing allegations that Save the Children and other aid groups "could be participating in child-trafficking operations."

Curruchiche said the raid was intended to search for any documents that might support the accusations. The prosecutor's office did not say whether Paxton responded to the request.

Curruchiche and Pineda have been accused of trying to undermine the country's democracy by participating in a failed effort to prevent anti-corruption President Bernardo Arévalo from taking power as well as hindering the anti-corruption fight in the Central American nation. Those efforts have led to more than 40 countries sanctioning them, including the United States and the European Union.





FILE - Vietnam Communist party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, center left, is presented with a bouquet by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center right, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam's Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned. He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. (Le Tri Dung/VNA via AP, File)



FILE - Vietnamese Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue pose for a photo at the national assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam's Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned. He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool, File)



FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam's Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned. He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

