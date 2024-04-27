Dodgers belt out 19 hits; Stone collects the win

TORONTO -- Shohei Ohtani responded to boos from the Toronto crowd by hitting his seventh home run, Max Muncy and Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Smith had four hits and three RBI as the Dodgers won in their first trip to Canada since 2016.

Muncy's fifth home run of the season was a three-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-4) that highlighted the Dodgers' six-run third inning.

Smith hit a home run off righty Trevor Richards in the fourth, his second of the season.

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (2-1) allowed one and two hits over a career-high seven innings, earning his second win in three starts. Stone is a native of Lake City and pitched for the University of Central Arkansas.

Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the ninth inning and allowed one of the Dodgers' 19 hits in the game.

Some in the crowd of 39,688 booed Ohtani when he was introduced prior to the game and before each of his at-bats. Unfazed, the slugger homered on the third pitch he saw from Bassitt in the first inning.

Ohtani met with Toronto in free agency last winter, visiting the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.

In early December, rumors swirled that the two-time AL MVP was aboard a private jet to Toronto, ready to sign with the Blue Jays. Ohtani was not on the flight, and his $700-million deal with the Dodgers was announced the following day.

On Friday, Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a walk with two runs scored. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday's win at Washington, ending a nine-game hitting streak.

BRAVES 6, GUARDIANS 2 Chris Sale (3-1) shook off a home run on the seventh pitch of the game and Marcell Ozuna kept up his torrid start with two more RBI, leading Atlanta past Cleveland in the opener of a series matching MLB's two best teams. The reigning NL East champion Braves won for the 10th time in 11 games to improve to 18-6, pushing them a game ahead of the AL-leading Guardians (18-8).

BREWERS 7, YANKEES 6 (11) Joey Ortiz hit an run-scoring single in the 11th inning and finished with a home run and four RBI to lead Milwaukee to a win over New York. Owen Miller, inserted as a pinch runner for former Yankee Gary Sanchez at second to start the 11th inning, advanced to third on a fly ball to right field by Brice Turang. Ortiz then singled through the legs of third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, driving in the winning run.

CUBS 7, RED SOX 1 Shota Imanaga continued an impressive start to his major league career by pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning to lead Chicago to a victory over Boston. Signed to a $53 million, four-year deal during the offseason after spending his eight-year, professional career in Japan, the 30-year-old Imanaga (4-0) beat Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford in a matchup of two pitchers with impressive ERAs.

RANGERS 2, REDS 1 Marcus Semien homered to break an eighth-inning tie, helping Texas beat Cincinnati. Semien pulled a 1-1 fastball from Lucas Sims (1-1) down the line in left. Kirby Yates got his fourth save in four chances, pitching a scoreless ninth after Jose Leclerc (2-2) retired all three batters in the eighth in his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, METS 2 Alec Burleson hit his first home run in almost nine months Friday night, a three-run blast that powered St. Louis to a win over New York. Burleson's second-inning round-tripper off Jose Butto was his first since he homered against the Minnesota Twins last Aug. 3. J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his Mets debut.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 1 Joey Meneses hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning and Washington beat Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, ORIOLES 2 (10) Brent Rooker doubled in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning to cap a late comeback that carried Oakland past Baltimore. After Oakland rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull even in the ninth against Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel, Rooker put the A's in front with a two-out liner into the left-field corner off Jacob Webb (0-1). Mitch Spence (2-1) worked the ninth and Mason Miller got three outs for his seventh save.

WHITE SOX 9, RAYS 4 Light-hitting Martin Maldonado hit a three-run home run, Eloy Jimenez added a two-run-shot and MLB-worst Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak with its fourth win of the season, a victory over Tampa Bay. The nine runs were a season-high for Chicago. Chris Flexen (1-3) worked five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking three.

