Donation establishes A-State scholarship

Arkansas State University has established the Andrew Wargo III Endowed Scholarship for students in the College of Agriculture, officials announced Friday.

A $29,000 donation from Andrew Wargo of Watson in Desha County established the academic scholarship.

Wargo is a 1964 graduate of what was then called Arkansas State College, earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering.

He spent more than 50 years in the farming industry, primarily with the Baxter County Land Co., where he helped guide a conservation and stewardship plan practiced around the country. Wargo worked with Bill Baxter of Baxter Land Co., helping the Baxter family begin a catfish farming operation.

He managed a family-owned cotton gin that grew into a 30,000-bale operation before merging the operation to become the Dumas Cotton Gin.

Wargo, now 81, was elected to the Conservation Hall of Fame in 2016 and inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2022.

"In every position I have had," Wargo said in a statement, "I always found a benefit from the courses and degree in agriculture engineering I received at A-State."

While in college, Wargo was a member of the Sport Parachute Team that won the National Collegiate Championship in 1964, according to the university.

He worked as a flight instructor, teacher and administrator before returning to the agriculture industry.

Arkansas State University developed from an agricultural school founded on April 1, 1909, by Act 100 of the 37th Arkansas General Assembly.