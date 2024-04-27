Gammill’s single in 7th lifts Arkansas

Hannah Gammill chopped a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the No. 13 University of Arkansas softball team defeated No. 7 LSU 2-1 in a series opener Friday night at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas (33-12, 12-7 SEC) won its fifth consecutive series opener, all of which have come against ranked opponents.

The Razorbacks consistently put pressure on LSU (35-12, 11-11) with base runners, but did not capitalize until Gammill's game-winning hit in the seventh.

Cylie Halvorson walked following Bri Ellis' one-out single. After a passed ball that advanced Ellis and Halvorson to second and third, Gammill found herself in a full count.

She broke through with a ground ball up the middle to score Ellis.

Prior to the hit by Gammill, the Razorbacks were 0 of 8 with runners in scoring position and had stranded 9 runners.

"It was just big for them to stay the course," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "We were getting good looks, we just weren't getting that timely hitting. Sometimes you can start pressing and sometimes you can get really frustrated, but they just stayed the course and figured out a way to get it done."

The hit rewarded another dominant outing by Arkansas right-hander Morgan Leinstock, the reigning SEC pitcher of the week.

Leinstock (13-2) did not allow an earned run and pitched her eighth complete game of the season. She limited the Tigers to 3 hits and 55 of her 87 pitches were strikes. Leinstock recorded 20 outs on contact.

After the Tigers recorded back-to-back hits to lead off the bottom of the seventh, Leinstock retired the next three batters.

"Morgan gives us 100% of whatever she has, every pitch she throws," Deifel said. "She did that again today. Even at the end there in that seventh inning, they got two on and she just made some really big pitches."

Leinstock has not allowed an earned run over her past 21 innings. She pitched 14 scoreless innings last weekend in a two victories over Alabama.

"She keeps feeding her defense and trusting them," Deifel said. "It's always big when you can win the first one and it's big when you can do it with one pitcher. She was not even her best tonight, but she found a way to attack a very potent offense."

LSU had a short-lived lead in the third inning when it cashed in on miscues by the Razorbacks. A full-count walk gave LSU its first base runner of the game, and a two-out error by shortstop Lauren Camenzind placed Tigers on the corners.

Ali Newland reached on a fielder's choice RBI that put LSU ahead 1-0.

Arkansas responded in the fourth inning, aided by a game-tying error by the Tigers.

Raigan Kramer reached on a walk and advanced to second base on a groundout. A fielding error on LSU second baseman Karli Petty allowed Kramer to score.

LSU starting pitcher Sydney Berzon threw 134 pitches, her second-most in a game this season. Arkansas had at least one base runner each inning.

Arkansas outhit LSU 7-3, led by a 2-for-3 performance by Ellis.

"I don't know what her final pitch count was, but I just think [we] had really good looks," Deifel said. "They really trusted their prep this week and just made her work. They executed the plan of what they were hunting for."