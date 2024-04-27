In-state 4-star LB Smith calls Williams "most real coach" after visit

Class of 2026 4-star prospect and Little Rock Parkview linebacker Jakore Smith gave Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams high praise after his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

"The thing I liked the most was how real Coach T-Will was,” Smith said. “He been the most real coach I've met so far."

Smith, 6-1, 190 pounds, received his first Power 5 offer from Arkansas in September and has seen others come from Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Missouri and Florida State.

Williams was very blunt during the trip, Smith said.

"He just wasn’t just telling me how good I am and we talked about stuff outside of football,” Smith said. “He didn’t just hype me up, he was telling me if I don’t perform well enough, I'm not going to play but if I come out and show out at practice, then I’ll play.”

247Sports recently rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 15 linebacker and the No. 232 overall prospect in the nation in the 2026 class.

Patriot Coach Brad Bolding has previously reported Smith running 4.4-second 40-yard dash while comparing him to a former Razorback and NFL linebacker he coached at North Little Rock.

“Reminds me a lot of Martrell Spaight, he has a disposition about him when he arrives at the ball,” Bolding said after Arkansas offered Smith. “He’s fast, real fast. Still has a lot to learn about the position. I think he is special.”

Smith said he plans to be back to Arkansas soon.