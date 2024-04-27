Xavier Netry, a Parisian baker, said the secrets of his success include a good sourdough starter and "some love and some passion, of course" as he was chosen as the 31st winner of the city's annual "Grand Prix de la baguette" prize.

Jack Callahan, 22, of Massachusetts was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after telling police that he was exorcising a demon and performing a baptism when he shoved his father's head underwater multiple times.

William Giordani, 55, of New Hampshire was sentenced to three years of probation for concealing a federal felony after prosecutors say a Craigslist ad pulled him into a plot in which a caller issued bomb threats to Harvard University and demanded a large amount of bitcoin.

Anna Stadelman-Behar, an epidemiologist for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said three women "had no known risks for HIV acquisition" after investigators linked their diagnoses to an unlicensed Albuquerque, N.M., spa that offered vampire facials -- cosmetic procedures in which a person's face is injected with their own blood.

Noor Kestou, 31, of Commerce Township, Mich., whose vape distribution facility exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said.

Adam Schiff, a Democratic U.S. representative of California, wore an insulated vest to a formal fundraising dinner after his luggage was reportedly swiped from his car while it was parked in a downtown San Francisco garage.

Estes Thompson III, a 36-year-old flight attendant from Charlotte, N.C., faces up to 50 years in prison after authorities said he tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom.

Misty Scanlan, 46, and Jeffery Scanlan, 41, of Henderson, Nev., were jailed and charged with felony child abuse and neglect after police found a boy with autism locked in a "makeshift jail cell" and their three other children living in a home smeared with feces, according to arrest reports.

Carrie Stevens Clark of Lehi, Utah, said she was in "awe of all the little and big miracles" that led to her reunion with her cat, Galena, who was unharmed after jumping into an Amazon return package and being shipped to Los Angeles.