Jonesboro pulls away from NLR

The rebuilding campaign for the Jonesboro baseball team took a step forward Friday afternoon at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Jonesboro (11-10, 5-7 6A-Central) defeated the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats 11-5 to solidify their fifth-place spot in the conference standings and stay in contention for a state tournament berth.

"This one was good,'' Jonesboro Coach Mark Dobson said. "This one helps."

At fifth place in the standings, Jonesboro has to stay ahead of Little Rock Central or North Little Rock (7-14, 2-10) to earn a state tournament spot.

Junior Matt Bartells had four hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Hurricane.

Jonesboro grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning with bases-loaded walks scoring Baretlls and freshman Kam Davis. Brooks Baston's sacrifice fly drove in the third run.

"We got out on them early and I think our pitching did a good job throwing strikes early and not giving anything back to them,'' Dobson said.

Jonesboro made it 4-0 when a run scored on a double play grounder in the second.

North Little Rock broke through with a pair of runs in the second. T Blair singled before consecutive doubles by Aiden Sartain and Will Jones made it 4-2.

Asa Myers' sacrifice fly drove in two more runs before the Hurricane broke the game open in the three more in the fifth.

"We did a good job with that even though we had the bases loaded I don't know how many times with no outs and we just could not push it on through,'' Dobson said. "A couple of times we hit the ball hard and lined into a double play and sometimes when you have a little bit of bad luck that happens. Sometimes you have got to find a way to score some runs."

Jack Morrison and Bartells drove in runs in the fifth and another run scored on an error.

With Jonesboro leading 9-2, North Little Rock got a two-run single to right by Will Jones in the fifth.

Morrison and Bartells had RBI singles in the seventh for Jonesboro. North Little Rock set the final score with Bryce Higgins scoring on a passed ball in the final inning.

"We have been banged up a little bit and we are a young team to start out with," Dobson said. "But the thing that I feel good about is we continue to compete all the time in all the games we play. I think when you do that you are going to get better.

"We are just going to try and get ourselves in the playoffs and see what happens."