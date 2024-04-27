KC runs win streak to four, blanks Detroit behind Lugo

DETROIT -- Seth Lugo pitched seven scoreless innings and the Kansas City Royals won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-0 on Friday.

Lugo (4-1) allowed three singles and matched a career high with nine strikeouts in a game played in the afternoon due to the NFL Draft festivities in downtown Detroit on Friday evening.

"Being aggressive is always part of my plan, but I just had really good fastball command," he said. "They took some early swings that gave me an idea of what their approach was going to be throughout the game."

Tigers starter Reese Olson (0-4) allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks in 7 innings. He struck out eight.

Kansas City led 1-0 before scoring seven runs in the ninth inning.

"Lugo is a throwback to the guys who pitched, moved the ball around and changed speeds," Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said.

With one out in the third, Adam Frazier and Kyle Isbel singled before Maikel Garcia walked to load the bases for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center.

The Tigers thought they had the lead in the bottom of the third, but Frazier reached over the right-field fence to rob Parker Meadows of a home run before doubling Javier Baez off first.

"I just tried to get back there with some space to jump," Frazier said. "I wasn't sure if I would have a chance at it with the wind, but fortunately I was able to do it."

Detroit got a hit and an error against former teammate John Schreiber in the eighth, but he struck out Spencer Torkelson to end the inning.

The Royals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, thanks to two singles and a walk off Tyler Holton. Holton, usually one of Detroit's best control pitchers, then hit Frazier and Isbel with consecutive pitches to make it 3-0.

"He really didn't have command," Hinch said. "That's really unusual for him -- he rarely misfires at all. He was in a perfect spot facing two lefties, and he sailed the ball into their elbows, so I had to get him out of there."

Garcia greeted Will Vest with a two-run single to put the Royals up by five, and Witt tripled before Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly made it 8-0.

"We did a good job of creating traffic against Holton and then we took advantage of a little wildness," Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said. Then we were able to tack on with Mikael and Bobby both coming up big."

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Adam Frazier, against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, April. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



Kansas City Royals' Adam Frazier scores a run on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Witt Jr. in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



Kansas City Royals right fielder Adam Frazier, front, is congratulated by Michael Massey after Frazier made a double play to end the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, April. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

