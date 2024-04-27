Lakers coach on hot seat after 0-3 start

LOS ANGELES -- The chant began in the final minutes of another lost season, the blame thundering down from furious Laker fans in four sharp syllables.

"Fi-re Dar-vin ... Fi-re Dar-vin ... Fi-re Dar-vin."

The Lakers are on the precipice of a second consecutive playoff disaster, and it's becoming clear who could take the fall.

In the wake of Thursday's 112-105 loss to the splendidly coached Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, the smoking wreckage has seemingly trapped one man.

Darvin Ham, just one season after being the toast of the town, is in danger of being toast.

His team failed to make the right adjustments and folded in the third quarter again Thursday as they lost to Denver for an unreal 11th consecutive time overall and a third time in three games in this first-round playoff duel.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, so the Lakers are essentially done.

No Lakers coach has ever come back from publicly questioning players, publicly angry fans and a publicly embarrassing postseason, so Ham is also at risk of being done.

It seems hastily silly to fire a coach who led the Lakers to the Western Conference finals in his only other season here. But this is how the Buss ownership group has recently operated, showing great devotion to superstars while having little patience with head coaches.

Just look at the latest casualty list, which includes one coach who won an NBA title and another who deftly facilitated the final seasons of Kobe Bryant.

Mike Brown barely one year. Mike D'Antoni two years. Byron Scott two years. Luke Walton three years. Frank Vogel three years.

(Michael Malone of the defending champion Nuggets? Nine years. Just saying.)

It might not seem fair, but the seat under Ham is growing hot after the Nuggets' halftime adjustments Thursday resulted in a 12-point advantage in a third quarter that stole the remains of what was once a 12-point Lakers lead and quieted a once-raucous crowd.

Well, OK, the place didn't go completely quiet.

Amid four consecutive Lakers turnovers in that third quarter, the air was filled with boos.

The Lakers have now been outscored by 31 points in the three third quarters in this series. They have now lost three games in which they have led by 12 points, 20 points and 12 points.

The ugliness Thursday reached a peak midway through the fourth quarter, when Snoop Dogg made a big show of leaving the game early and was soon followed by many of the fans.

Meanwhile, at least one Laker was just as checked out on the bench. D'Angelo Russell, who missed all seven of his shots on a stunningly scoreless night, was seen sitting outside the huddle during a timeout while appearing to be eating.

These are not good looks. These are the kind of looks that get Lakers coaches canned, especially coaches who are already being widely criticized for ill-fitting rotations and unfocused strategy.

As much as Ham is liked personally by the organization -- and this columnist -- the truth is that the Lakers have not only been outplayed by the Nuggets, but Ham has been outcoached by Malone.

"We've got to come with competitive pride ... that's all we should be concerned with, coming in here Saturday, having competitive pride," Ham said Thursday.

That competitive pride in Game 4 will be challenged by competitive chaos. If they get swept, it could be Ham's last stand, and the players surely know it, because all signs have been pointing to it.

Furthering the questions surrounding Ham is an old video making the rounds on social media. It is a timeout strategy session from last season that shows him struggling to write anything cogent on a grease board. The video is old and out of context, but the perception is real, and this organization is all about perception.

It says here that the Lakers should chill.

It says here that they will never build a consistent championship contender if they keep changing coaches with every locker room gripe or lower bowl beef.

It says here the players need to take the sort of accountability publicly demanded by Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge High School) on Thursday when he said, "You can talk about adjustments, you can talk about this and that, but at the end of the day, we've got to go put our best foot forward in basketball games ... man up and go win."

But no matter what anybody says, it's also obvious that the Lakers aren't in the same class as the Nuggets, they're as far from a title as they've been in recent years and somebody is going to have to pay.

Right or wrong, that bill could soon be addressed directly to Darvin Ham.