Doesn't know Cotton

Tommy Foltz, regarding your column of April 24, you are correct, you haven't met Tom Cotton. He is 6'5" tall, ex-Army, multiple tours of duty, great senator and a true patriot of America.

Perhaps you were referring to his comment regarding people breaking the law by blocking traffic, attacking Israeli students, disrupting events, etc. We could send in the professionals as you suggest, such as the fine job ATF did on Bryan Malinowski, the job Alejandro Mayorkas has done at the border, or Joe Biden's military exit from Afghanistan, killing many brave service members, leaving behind $80 billion in our weapons, Americans and Afghans who helped us.

These are the professionals that are about to get us into World War III. Remember this in November.

WILLIAM FREEMAN

Hot Springs

A wonderful world

I absolutely applaud the April 17 column by Tommy Foltz. As Arkansans, and all Americans for that matter, if we could come to these same conclusions, to quote a song by the great Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, "what a wonderful world it would be!"

TONY SMITH

Glenwood

Election interference

Yes, Virginia, I believe there was massive election interference in 2020 that put Joe Biden in the White House.

As disclosed recently by a senior NPR staffer, he found the NPR editorial staff consists of 87 Democrats and zero Republicans. According to the staffer, they discussed not reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop because it might help Trump. It seems it was the same or worse in all major media.

Shortly before the election, dozens of former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation.

Again, unbelievable election interference.

How about a handy covid virus suddenly appearing from China that locked down America, justifying allowing millions and millions of ballots being mailed out? The same China that hated Trump because of his tariffs but apparently loved them some Bidens.

Election interference.

Where did all those mail-in ballots go?

According to Pew Research, Trump increased his share of the Black vote from 6 percent to 8 percent from 2016 to '20.

Three critical states were Georgia, Pennsylvania and Illinois. In Fulton County, Ga., Biden got 381,144 votes in '20 while Obama only got 272,000 in '08. In Allegheny County, Pa., Biden got 430,759 votes, while Obama only got 373,153 in '08. In Cook County, Ill., Biden got 781,238 in Obama's home county, while Obama only got 698,158 votes in '08.

So, you would have us believe that a senile old white guy who used to pal around with Senator Byrd, KKK member, hid in his basement and got more votes in these very critical areas than did a young Black rising political star, Barack Obama?

I don't believe it.

Massive political inference.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

By any other name

That 75 hours of community service required by the LEARNS Act? It's just involuntary servitude by another name.

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle

Note of disagreement

I have disagreements with two columns in the Perspective section. First, in the April 21 edition, Rex Nelson emphasized that all high school graduates need to get a college education. That is incorrect. If all we had was college educations only, who would be repairing our cars, air conditioners, water heaters, leaky faucets, blown circuit breakers, etc.? College doesn't guarantee a good salary. We need more trade schools. Tradespeople can make six-digit salaries also. It's true that tradespeople work in all sorts of weather, not indoors at a desk or lab, but that's life. I know, I am one of them. Retired but drawing almost $90,000 a year. Not bad for a lesser-educated non-college graduate. Not counting stocks, annuities and other income sources.

In the second April 21 column, Gordon Shepherd states that the presidential election boils down to a binary choice and no third party or independent candidate will win even a plurality of the vote. We Americans don't always pay attention to what has happened in the past. If we have a good candidate, no matter what name they call their party, they can be elected. After all, what happened to the Whig and Federalist parties, to mention a couple? Let's get intelligent and experienced politicians that have proven their capabilities and do what needs to be done to get the word out that there is a better choice available. Perhaps a team like Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson. Hmm?

CHUCK BISHOP

Little Rock