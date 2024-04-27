Local sports roundup

BASEBALL

Harris retires from Arkansas

Huntsville baseball Coach Greg Harris had decided he would retire from coaching in Arkansas, but earlier this week the emotions hit home during the district tournament.

"When we got two outs in the top of the seventh, it started grabbing hold of me," Harris said. "Right then, I bent over and kind of put my hands on my knees because then I knew it was about to come to a close. It took my breath away."

But Harris acknowledged even though he is retiring in Arkansas, he's likely not finished with coaching.

Harris, 60, expressed gratitude for his nine years at Huntsville where he finished with a 156-67 record.

"I've have loved every minute of it," Harris said. "It's a great community. They love their basketball. They love their sports. The parents are very supportive and players, too. They took my crazy ideas and we ran with it. It's a special group ... we made a full investment here and it took some time but when you've been at a place like this it's your family."

Harris will close his coaching career in Arkansas with a 29-year career record of 493-241 in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. He also served as an assistant for two years at Rogers Heritage and two years at Bryant. He was even able to keep his sense of humor about his only losing season as a head coach that came at Huntsville. That was the season which was limited to just seven games because of Covid.

"I'm very proud of where the program's at," Harris said. "My only losing season I had as a coach, 'Thanks covid.' "

-- Paul Boyd

PREP BASKETBALL

New School's Wilson signs with Ozarks

Jaiden Wilson made sure his basketball career would continue when he signed a letter of intent to play at College of the Ozarks earlier this week. Wilson helped lead the Cougars to a conference title, the Class 1A state semifinals along with a final record of 37-5. He earned all-conference, all-state and all-state tournament honors this season. The 6-foot guard averaged 22 points, 6 assists and 4 steals.

The New School Coach David Ferrell said Wilson was a great leader for his team. "Jaiden was a coach's dream to coach," Ferrell said. "He never missed, never had a bad day -- a leader in every sense of the word. C of O goat better today."

College of the Ozarks is located in Point Lookout, Mo., and finished 13-14 this season participating in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

-- Paul Boyd