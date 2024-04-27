Man, 37, dies after being hit by car in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A man died after being hit by a car late Friday, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Officers responded at about 9:50 p.m. to the area of South Thompson Street and Hembree Avenue -- just south of the Walmart Supercenter -- on a report of a car hitting a pedestrian.

The caller said she had struck a man who ran across the street in front of her, according to the release.

Officers found Julian Aldaco-Diaz, 37, lying in the northbound lane of traffic on South Thompson Street. Evidence of impairment was found on and near Aldaco-Diaz. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries but died Saturday, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation. Driver impairment is not thought to be a factor in this accident and no charges are expected to be brought against the driver, the release states.