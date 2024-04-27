Marion native will transfer to Arkasas

Defensive back Anthony Switzer, a transfer from Utah State, verbally committed to the University Arkansas during his official visit to Fayetteville on Friday.

"It's the best fit for me and I'm the best fit for them," Switzer said. "At the end of the day, we mesh well together. I only have seven months left in my college football career. So that's the biggest thing, I can come in and be a good fit for the university and teammates. It's really just about my family."

Switzer, 6-0 and 215 pounds, chose the Razorbacks on the third day of his visit to Arkansas. He has canceled a scheduled visit to Pittsburgh and plans to extend his stay in Fayetteville by a day.

The Razorbacks plan to utilize Switzer at nickel back and safety, while also having the ability to play linebacker. He said spending time with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and secondary coach Deron Wilson highlighted the visit.

Growing up in Arkansas and playing at Marion High School made his decision that much sweeter, he said.

"Man, the visit has been amazing," Switzer said. "It was everything I dreamed about as a kid. I grew up in Augusta, Ark., so I've been a Hog fan all my life. This is a dream come true. [I got] to see the facility, see Coach Pitt and spend time with Coach T-Will and Coach Wilson. I finally got to meet [offensive coordinator] Bobby Petrino. It's been everything plus some."

An honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference performer, Switzer recorded 85 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery in 11 starts in 12 games last season.

He played three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State. He had 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception in 15 starts with the Red Wolves and appeared in 24 games.

Switzer also received interest from Memphis, Colorado and Duke. He said he looks forward to hitting the field at Arkansas.

"They are recruiting me to play the 'Hog,' " he said of the linebacker/defensive back hybrid position in the Razorbacks' scheme. "A little bit of overhang to the boundary, too. Just depends on personnel. I feel like T-Will is going to give me a chance to maximize my versatility."

Switzer is the third transfer to commit to Arkansas this spring. Former Florida State and Florida A&M running back Rodney Hill and former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth committed to the Razorbacks last week.