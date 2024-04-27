More than 300 sites collecting unwanted medication for Arkansas Drug Take Back Day

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership is urging residents to safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medication on Saturday by participating in Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.

Arkansans can find nearby participating locations by downloading the ReviveAR app, according to a news release from the partnership.

A map of more than 300 collection sites is also available on Arkansas Take Back's website.

To date, Arkansas Take Back has collected and safely destroyed 580,750 pounds of medication, 23,678 pounds of which was disposed of in 2023, the release states.

"The easiest, most common way folks can obtain unauthorized prescription medications is by taking them from the medicine cabinets of family and friends," said Kirk Lane, director for the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. "This gives us the opportunity to proactively keep our communities and loved ones safe. We ask everyone who can participate to do so."

More information on Arkansas Take Back can be found at its website: artakeback.org. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership's website is ARORP.org.