A court in Romania's capital ruled Friday that a trial can start in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal ruled that prosecutors' case file against Tate met the legal criteria but did not set a date for the trial to begin. Tate's spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said the ruling has been appealed. Tate, 37, was arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June 2023. They have denied the allegations. Ahead of the court's decision Friday, the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages -- a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors' evidence and case file. Andrew Tate -- who has amassed 9.1 million followers on X, formerly Twitter -- has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. Tate was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

"19 Kids and Counting" alum Amy Duggar King hopes that her cousin Josh Duggar is suffering in federal prison. "I hope every day there is absolute torture for him," the "Marriage Boot Camp" star said in this week's issue of People magazine. "I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture." Duggar, 36, was sentenced May 2022 to 12½ years imprisonment for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. He is locked up at FCI Seagoville in Texas and expected to stay imprisoned until October 2032, after his appeal was denied in October. The reality TV star and his family starred in TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was canceled in 2015 after claims surfaced that Duggar, as a teen, molested four of his younger sisters. The family's follow-up show, "Counting On," was canceled in 2021 -- months after he was arrested on child pornography charges. Despite Duggar's conviction, his lawyer has maintained his client's innocence. Duggar King, 37, said she doesn't know if her cousin is "doing any work" to better himself in prison. However, she also said she has not spoken to him. "And I will not," she told People. "When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back."