Eggonomics event

nears in Springdale

The Apollo on Emma in Springdale will host a Bacon + Eggonomics fundraising event on May 23.

The event, hosted by Economics Arkansas, will combine discussions on current economic conditions and a breakfast, according to a news release.

Former Gov. and First Lady Asa and Susan Hutchinson, along with Jim and Lynne Walton, will present the event.

Kim Lawson, executive director for Economics Arkansas, said Bacon + Eggonomics is designed to bring people together to discuss economic education.

"This event provides a unique opportunity to partner with the National Review Institute and support our mission of promoting economic literacy in Arkansas," she said in a news release.

Andrew Stuttaford, editor of National Review Capitol Matter, will be the keynote speaker.

Stuttaford will also chat with Brent Williams, dean of the University of Arkansas' Sam M. Walton College of Business, on topics relevant to Arkansas and beyond.

Economics Arkansas is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization that was founded in 1962 to promote economic literacy.

The organization's mission is to equip schools with standard-based resources and professional development to teach economics, personal finance and the free-enterprise system using practice and innovative methods.

The event is 8-9 a.m. May 23, 2024, at 308 W. Emma Ave.

-- Dylan Sherman

Bed and breakfast

bought for $1.25M

Hilltop Manor, the Hot Springs bed and breakfast at 2009 Park Ave., sold recently for $1.25 million, according to a news release from real estate agency Colliers Arkansas.

The 7,176-square-foot facility was built in 1910. Structures on the 5.4 acre property bordering a national forest were renovated in 2003. It boasts five suites, some with Jacuzzi tubs and fireplaces, and a large front porch. The sellers were the recipient of numerous "top 10" B&B industry awards, the release said.

"This is a really interesting, historic property that is beloved in the Hot Springs community," sellers agent Brian Gehrki said. "It's history and great location in our resort community helped make it a huge success for its previous owners and we are so pleased to see it have the opportunity to continue to flourish as a bed and breakfast."

Gehrki represented the sellers, Jennifer Demott and Joanna Brooks. The buyer, RR Tranquility LLC, was represented by Keller Williams DFW Preferred.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State index off 4.41

to wrap up at 906.53

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 906.53, down 4.41 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.