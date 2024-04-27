Officials establish an Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame

The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the establishment of the Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame to celebrate and recognize the achievements of Latinos who have significantly contributed to the cultural, economic and social tapestry of Arkansas..

As part of the effort, officials opened nominations for the inaugural 2024 class.

Each year, a group of Latinos will be inducted into the Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame who have:

Made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise.

Affected the social, cultural, economic or political well-being of the community, state or nation.

Elevated the status of Latinos and positively affected the Latino community.

Helped open new frontiers for Latinos and for society in general.

Inspired others by their example.

Nominees are not limited to a certain field or accomplishment, the organization said. They can include pioneers, philanthropists, educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, business leaders and political figures.

Nominations must be submitted by June 14. The 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. Criteria, nomination forms and other information is available at www.arlatinohalloffame.com.

The creation of the Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame follows the establishment of other halls of fame recognizing groups of people whose achievements were not well recognized historically, such as the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame in 2015.

Latinos have been a presence in the state since at least the early 1890s, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. U.S. Census data shows that Latinos made up 8.5% of Arkansas' population in 2020.

The board of the new Hall of Fame is Gina Gomez of El Centro Hispano en Arkansas; Jorge Gonzalez of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce; Miguel Lopez of Southern Bancorp; Angela Galvis Schnuerle of the Galvis Law Firm; Maria Touchstone of the Arkansas Department of Education; and Diana Gonzales-Worthen of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.