100 years ago

April 27, 1924

Their dresses torn, holes rent in their stockings and their bobbed hair disheveled, but smiling and laughing over their experience in "cracking the Pulaski county jail and escaping," Pauline Williams and Louise Taylor were returned to the jail at 4:30 o'clock yesterday afternoon by Sheriff Homer M. Adkins and his deputies. The women had made their bid for freedom shortly after midnight Friday night. Five hours later their absence was discovered, and a "man-hunt" was begun immediately by Sheriff Adkins. The women were found hidden in the home of Minnie Webb, negro woman, a servant on the Joe Dreher farm, 10 miles out on the Little Rock-Pine Bluff pike. H. R. ("Red") Earnhart, also known as "Red" Terrel, rooming at 219 1-2 Main street, North Little Rock, a Missouri Pacific railroad brakeman, is held in jail, charged with assisting the girls in their escape.

50 years ago

April 27, 1974

North Little Rock Police Patrolman David R. Milks testified Friday night that he borrowed a key to the North Little Rock personnel office Wednesday to search for marijuana in the office of former assistant city public relations director Ted Douglas. He said he found a single marijuana cigarette in Douglas' desk drawer. In answer to a question, Milks denied that he had borrowed the key in order to open the personnel office and obtain an advance look at a Civil Service promotions test that he took Thursday. Milks testified before the North Little Rock Civil Service Commission. The Commission met Friday to investigate reports that a city police officer had borrowed a key to the personnel office Wednesday night from Mrs. Barbara Tyner, a secretary in the personnel office, and that the officer had examined the tests or taken copies from the office. ... Douglas resigned Thursday, saying that to stay on the job "would utterly destroy my integrity."

25 years ago

April 27, 1999

RUSSELLVILLE -- A tornado briefly touched down Monday afternoon in northeast Russellville, leaving two people trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building and damaging 30-40 homes, officials said. Tornado warning sirens did not sound, according to an official with the Pope County Office of Emergency Services. No life-threatening injuries were reported, officials said.

10 years ago

April 27, 2014

Move over, Ned Perme. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is hiring its own weather forecaster. Agency officials believe they need more timely and specialized weather information than what Perme, a longtime weatherman on television station KATV, Channel 7 in central Arkansas, and other television weather forecasters can provide. ... The move to a custom forecasting service is part of the lessons the department learned from the harsh winter weather. The Arkansas Highway Commission earlier this month approved a department request to proceed with a contract for a custom forecasting service.