BASEBALL

ARKADELPHIA 4, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 3 A strong outing from Cash Stricklin lifted Arkadelphia (12-6, 9-5 4A-7) to the No. 4 seed for next week's 4A-South Regional. Stricklin, a freshman, struck out 8 and yielded 7 hits in 7 innings for the Badgers. Zane Hill added two hits for Arkadelphia.

BRYANT 4, CABOT 0 Hank Penfield belted a two-run home run as Bryant (17-3, 11-0 6A-Central) stayed perfect in conference play. Grant Johnson was 2 for 4 for the Hornets.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 3, McGEHEE 1 Caleb Johnson had a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth inning to power Camden Harmony Grove (13-10, 8-2 3A-8) to its fourth consecutive conference crown. Johnson also struck out 11 in seven innings for the Hornets.

CEDAR RIDGE 2, SLOAN-HENDRIX 0 Aiden Jones allowed 1 hit and registered 4 strikeouts in 7 innings to lead Cedar Ridge (18-8). Jones had a home run while Kade Barber and Landon Fears each had two hits for the Timberwolves.

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 12, WONDERVIEW 0 Keaton Storie had two hits and three runs batted in during a shutout for Conway St. Joseph (18-3-1). Max Longing had two hits, and Owen Coney tacked on three RBI as well for the Bulldogs.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 7, IZARD COUNTY 1 Haze Hulse drilled a two-run home run in the third inning to boost South Side Bee Branch (19-5) to the finals of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Josh Brock was 2 for 2 for the Hornets, who scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Cash Arnhart and Braxton McCandlis were each 2 for 3 for Izard County (10-9).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 3, BROOKLAND 2 Jace Hatfield drove in two runs, and Gabe Witt drilled a home run to send Southside Batesville (19-9) to the 4A-3 Conference Tournament championship. Cameron Foree gave up 5 hits and struck out 9 in 6 2/3 innings for the Southerners.

WHITE HALL 5, SHERIDAN 2 John Richardson finished with two runs batted in as White Hall (10-12, 6-8 5A-South) stormed back to knock off the Yellowjackets in a key league game.

SOFTBALL

BRYANT 12, CABOT 6 Kadence Armstrong had three hits and scored two runs as Bryant (24-2, 10-0 6A-Central) beat the Lady Panthers. Armstrong also struck out 5 and allowed 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Lady Hornets, who've won 11 straight games. Addison Fulbright was 3 for 4 with 2 home runs, and Allee Autry was 1 for 2 with a home run for Cabot (19-6, 7-3).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 8, IZARD COUNTY 1 Jenna Jobe's three-run home run in the opening inning sparked Mount Vernon-Enola (12-4) to the finals of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Jobe went 3 for 4 with 5 runs batted in, and Ashleigh Sprague was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored for the Lady Warhawks. Katie Orf scored the lone run for Izard County (12-6).

QUITMAN 3, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 0 Avery Ivy and Sadie Poole each were 2 for 3 with a run scored for Quitman (22-7) in the semifinals of the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Emma Fenley threw 7 innings and allowed 2 hits while striking about 7 for the Lady Bulldogs. Alexis Lankford and Haddi Hulse had hits for South Side Bee Branch (16-10).

SHERIDAN 4, WHITE HALL 3 Chloe Ashmead's run-scoring single in the seventh delivered a win for Sheridan (21-2, 14-0 5A-South).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

SOFTBALL

JUNCTION CITY 13, PARKERS CHAPEL 11 De'Nyah Brown nailed a walk-off grand slam in the seventh to help Junction City (11-9) clinch a berth in the upcoming regional tournament.

LAVACA 11, MAGAZINE 0 Mayli Stockton drove in four runs to steer Lavaca (11-6) into the championship game of the 2A-4 Conference Tournament. Kyla Force went 3 for 4, and Ava Noel ended with two runs batted in for the Lady Arrows. Hannah Winchester was also effective, allowing 1 hit and recording 9 strikeouts over 6 innings.

MELBOURNE 10, WALNUT RIDGE 5 Rylee Hoskinds was 3 for 3 to lead Melbourne (19-5) into the finals of the 3A-2 Conference Tournament. Katie Miller and Grace Cross both were 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in apiece for the Lady Bearkatz.

PEA RIDGE 7, FARMINGTON 4 Lexi Vigil collected three hits, and Emory Bowlin pelted a home run in the third inning as Pea Ridge (21-4) outslugged the Lady Cardinals. Bowlin, who also got the win on the mound, Zaylee Warden and Hope Konkler all batted in two runs for the Lady Blackhawks. Katie Fleming and Reese Shirey each had three hits for Farmington (18-4). Morgan Uher and Mallory Sills both finished 2 for 4, with Uher blasting a home run, during the loss.

COTTER 17, YELLVILL-SUMMIT 0 (3 INN.) Kenna Collins went 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 5 runs batted in as Cotter (14-4) pounded the Lady Panthers during the semifinals of the 2A-1 Conference Tournament. Emily O'Neal was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI while both Gracyn Jackson and Emma Jones ended 2 for 2 for the Lady Warriors. Zoe Donahue also gave up 1 hit and struck out 7 in 3 innings for Cotter.