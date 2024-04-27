Schools in Batesville earn Green Ribbon

The Batesville School District is a 2024 recipient of the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award for the system's environmental, health wellness and educational initiatives.

The 3,400-student Batesville district is the first Arkansas system to receive the recognition since 2013 when the Fayetteville School District was honored and 2012 when the Acorn School in Mena was a recipient.

Batesville is among 41 schools, 10 districts, three post-secondary institutions, one early learning center and one state leader nationwide to be honored for efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and offer effective sustainability instruction, the federal agency announced Friday.

"This year's U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools are leading school transformation in states that will help ensure all students in all communities have the opportunity to grow to become strong and healthy learners," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in announcing the awards.

"These awards represent thousands of students, and countless hours of hard work in schools and on college campuses, ensuring equitable access to healthy, climate-resilient learning environments where students are prepared for the sustainability challenges of the present and future."

Batesville was highlighted for a long list of efforts in regard to promoting water quality, efficient lighting and windows, fresh fruit and vegetable offerings, and solar panel installations.

The district began using solar power in 2019 and now has some 1,483 panels in an array three 3 acres in front of the district's junior high and high schools, according to the district's website.

As a result of the panels, the district's monthly electric utility costs dropped by more than $13,000 from $17,850 to $4,771.

Water runoff management, drought tolerant landscaping, eco-friendly cleaning products and alternative transportation strategies -- such as minimizing bus routes -- are among the features in the district, according to the federal agency.

"The creative use of grounds for education and recreation, including greenhouses, trails, outdoor classrooms, and parks, showcases a holistic approach to education," stated the U.S. Education Department's description of the Batesville district.

Hands-on projects for students, ongoing staff training and community partnerships are components of the district efforts.

"Students experience environmental learning and STEM through activities such as water sampling, Junior Master Gardener's Club, Future Farmers of America, and maintaining a community garden," the agency description said. "Students take field trips to pumpkin patches, zoos, the district solar field, nearby water treatment facilities and farms and a fish hatchery. A week-long Dauphin Island Sea Camp to study marine life and ecology is also part of the Batesville initiative."