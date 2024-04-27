Scores

Today at 1:49 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

BASEBALL

Batesville 5, Harrison 0

Bryant 4, Cabot 0

Camden Harmony Grove 3, McGehee 1

Cedar Ridge 2, Sloan-Hendrix 0

Central Arkansas Christian 10, Dover 0

Central Arkansas Christian 13, Perryville 2

Conway 9, Little Rock Central 2

Conway St. Joseph 12, Wonderview 0

Fort Smith Northside 6, Van Buren 4

Jonesboro 11, North Little Rock 5

Hot Springs Lakeside 7, El Dorado 1

Marion 3, Covington, Tenn. 2

Riverside 10, Cross County 0

South Side Bee Branch 7, Izard County 1

Southside Batesville 3, Brookland 2

Taylor 3, Bearden 0

Valley View 3, Rogers 0

Walnut Ridge 16, Melbourne 6

West Memphis 15, Little Rock Parkview 0

White Hall 5, Sheridan 2

SOFTBALL

Armorel 12, Maynard 4

Baptist Prep 7, Atkins 4

Bradley 8, Hampton 1

Bryant 12, Cabot 6

Camden Harmony Grove 3, McGehee 0

Clinton 16, Joe T. Robinson 1

Conway 15, Little Rock Central 0

DeWitt 16, Drew Central 1

Hermitage 8, Lafayette County 5

Hot Springs Lakeside 25, El Dorado 8

Magnet Cove 8, Central Arkansas Christian 7

Malvern 10, Hope 0

Marked Tree 12, Armorel 2

Mount Vernon-Enola 8, Izard County 1

Nashville 7, Ashdown 2

North Little Rock 16, Jonesboro 1

Quitman 3, South Side Bee Branch 0

Rogers Heritage 7, Springdale 2

Salem 3, Melbourne 2

Sheridan 4, White Hall 3

SOCCER

Boys

Central Arkansas Christian 4, Maumelle Charter 2

Greenbrier 5, Alma 2

Little Rock Catholic 8, Little Rock Southwest 0

North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 2

Searcy 7, Marion 0

Valley View 6, Paragould 1

White Hall 7, Sheridan 2

Girls

Brookland 7, Heber Springs 0

Episcopal Collegiate 11, Hermitage 1

Greenbrier 3, Alma 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 8, El Dorado 1

Mount St. Mary 6, Little Rock Southwest 0

Mountain Home 2, Greenwood 1

Rogers 2, Springdale 0

Rogers Heritage 3, Fayetteville 1

Siloam Springs 3, Russellville 1

