High school
Friday's scores
BASEBALL
Batesville 5, Harrison 0
Bryant 4, Cabot 0
Camden Harmony Grove 3, McGehee 1
Cedar Ridge 2, Sloan-Hendrix 0
Central Arkansas Christian 10, Dover 0
Central Arkansas Christian 13, Perryville 2
Conway 9, Little Rock Central 2
Conway St. Joseph 12, Wonderview 0
Fort Smith Northside 6, Van Buren 4
Jonesboro 11, North Little Rock 5
Hot Springs Lakeside 7, El Dorado 1
Marion 3, Covington, Tenn. 2
Riverside 10, Cross County 0
South Side Bee Branch 7, Izard County 1
Southside Batesville 3, Brookland 2
Taylor 3, Bearden 0
Valley View 3, Rogers 0
Walnut Ridge 16, Melbourne 6
West Memphis 15, Little Rock Parkview 0
White Hall 5, Sheridan 2
SOFTBALL
Armorel 12, Maynard 4
Baptist Prep 7, Atkins 4
Bradley 8, Hampton 1
Bryant 12, Cabot 6
Camden Harmony Grove 3, McGehee 0
Clinton 16, Joe T. Robinson 1
Conway 15, Little Rock Central 0
DeWitt 16, Drew Central 1
Hermitage 8, Lafayette County 5
Hot Springs Lakeside 25, El Dorado 8
Magnet Cove 8, Central Arkansas Christian 7
Malvern 10, Hope 0
Marked Tree 12, Armorel 2
Mount Vernon-Enola 8, Izard County 1
Nashville 7, Ashdown 2
North Little Rock 16, Jonesboro 1
Quitman 3, South Side Bee Branch 0
Rogers Heritage 7, Springdale 2
Salem 3, Melbourne 2
Sheridan 4, White Hall 3
SOCCER
Boys
Central Arkansas Christian 4, Maumelle Charter 2
Greenbrier 5, Alma 2
Little Rock Catholic 8, Little Rock Southwest 0
North Little Rock 3, Jonesboro 2
Searcy 7, Marion 0
Valley View 6, Paragould 1
White Hall 7, Sheridan 2
Girls
Brookland 7, Heber Springs 0
Episcopal Collegiate 11, Hermitage 1
Greenbrier 3, Alma 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 8, El Dorado 1
Mount St. Mary 6, Little Rock Southwest 0
Mountain Home 2, Greenwood 1
Rogers 2, Springdale 0
Rogers Heritage 3, Fayetteville 1
Siloam Springs 3, Russellville 1