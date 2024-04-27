Second annual Northwest Arkansas Honor Fest announced for Aug. 10 in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- People will be able to take in a free outdoor event this summer celebrating first responders, military members, veterans and their families.

The second annual Northwest Arkansas Honor Fest will be held Aug. 10 at Orchards Park at 1100 N.E. John Deshields Blvd., according to a Thursday news release from Visit Bentonville. The festival's mission is to foster connections and provide resources and opportunities for the people who serve the country and its communities.

REBOOT Recovery, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people overcome trauma, is hosting Honor Fest, the release states.

"Northwest Arkansas is the greatest place to live in the USA," said Wesley Northey, national partnerships lead for REBOOT Recovery. "Honor Fest exists to make sure that anyone who serves across the country feels welcomed, celebrated and supported here."

Visit Bentonville is a presenting sponsor for the event, according to the release. Walmart is providing close support as well.

"Honor Fest is a meaningful way for our community to come together and celebrate those who have selflessly served us all while showing the support that is available to first responders, military members, veterans and their families," said Kalene Griffith, chief executive officer and president of Visit Bentonville.

Honor Fest will be open to all ages and include events like a kickoff celebration at Memorial Wall, an enlistment ceremony, job fair and several competitions, the release states.

"Attendees can enjoy live music and free local BBQ while exploring the booth expo or the Family Fun Zone, with activities such as kids obstacle course, dart battlefield, face painting, snow cones, corn hole, bounce houses, military and first responder vehicles and more," the release states.

The Arkansas National Guard Foundation will also host a golf tournament Aug. 9 as part of a partnership with Honor Fest. Visit www.honorfest.com for more information.