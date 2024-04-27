Springdale police officer who resigned last month arrested on misdemeanor charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Springdale police officer was arrested Friday in connection with a road rage incident last month.

Garry Jones, 43, of Springdale, was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday morning and released about five hours later on one count each of harassment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Jones resigned from the Springdale Police Department last month during an investigation into the March 6 incident that occurred while he was off duty, a March 21 news release from the department states.

Jones, who was a sergeant at the time he resigned, had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Jones "followed a female in her vehicle in a public place with the purpose to harass, annoy, or alarm her" and "created apprehension of imminent physical injury by displaying a firearm," according to court documents.