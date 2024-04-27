SWAC SOFTBALL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 9, UAPB 0

Jaylyn Davis drove in four runs as host Prairie View A&M (25-17, 20-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) smashed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Panthers Softball Complex in Prairie View, Texas, and continued their head-to-head dominance in the series.

Aerin Talley had a home run for Prairie View A&M, which has beaten UAPB (19-25, 8-11) in 17 of the team's past 18 meetings. Audrey Garcia was 2 for 3 for the Panthers.

Jazlyn Gomez and Ariana Gonzalez each had two hits for the Golden Lions, who trailed 3-0 after the opening inning and could never catch up en route to losing for the seventh time in their past eight games. Prairie View A&M pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning on Davis' two-run single but put even more separation between the teams with a four-run third.