Tennessee allows teachers to be armed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee teachers and staff will be allowed to carry concealed handguns on public school grounds under legislation signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday.

Lee, a Republican, announced his support for the proposal Thursday while flanked by top Republican legislative leaders who had helped shepherd the bill through the GOP-dominant General Assembly.

"What's important is that we give districts tools and the option to use a tool that will keep their children safe," Lee told reporters.

According to the statute, which becomes effective immediately, parents and other teachers will be barred from knowing who is armed at their schools.

A principal, school district and law enforcement agency would have to agree to let staff members carry guns, and then workers who want to carry a handgun would need to have a handgun carry permit and written authorization from the school's principal and local law enforcement.

City settles suit with Floyd eyewitness

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council has agreed to pay a $150,000 settlement to an eyewitness who tried to intervene to prevent George Floyd's murder and who says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter who testified against former officer Derek Chauvin in his 2021 murder trial, sued the city last spring, alleging that he was assaulted by police while trying to prevent Floyd's death on May 25, 2020.

The council unanimously approved the settlement without discussion Thursday, the Star Tribune reported.

The lawsuit alleged that Chauvin looked directly at Williams, grabbed a canister of chemical spray and began shaking it toward him and other bystanders expressing concern for Floyd's welfare. In video played at Chauvin's trial, Williams can be heard urging Chauvin to get off Floyd and denouncing the officer as a "bum." Former officer Tou Thao stepped toward Williams and placed a hand on his chest, the lawsuit said.

As a result of the officers' actions, Williams alleged in his lawsuit, he feared for his safety and endured pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment and medical expenses.

Maine governor signs gun safety laws

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday signed into law a suite of gun safety legislation approved by lawmakers after the deadliest mass shooting in state history, expanding background checks for private sales of weapons, bolstering the state's "yellow flag" law, criminalizing the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanding mental health crisis care.

The governor told lawmakers during her State of the State address that doing nothing was not an option after an Army reservist with an assault rifle killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

"This law represents important, meaningful progress, without trampling on anybody's rights, and it will better protect public safety by implementing reasonable reforms and by significantly expanding mental health resources," Mills said.

The legislation includes changes to the state's yellow flag law that allows police to assess an individual, take the person into protective custody for a mental health evaluation and hold a hearing before a judge to remove guns from someone in a psychiatric crisis.

The new law allows police to go directly to a judge for a warrant, streamlining the process.

Republicans in the state remain opposed to the bill, specifically because of the expanded background check proposal, said the Maine House of Representatives Republican leader, Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, on Friday.

Baltimore publisher sues ship officials

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore publishing company has filed a class-action claim arguing that the owner and manager of the container ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month should have to pay damages to businesses adversely affected by the collapse.

The claim, filed on behalf of American Publishing LLC, largely echoes an earlier filing by attorneys for Baltimore's mayor and City Council that called for the ship's owner and manager to be held fully liable for the deadly disaster.

Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd. owns the Dali, the vessel that veered off-course and slammed into the bridge. Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., also based in Singapore, is the ship's manager.

In the claim filed Thursday, attorneys for American Publishing accused the companies of negligence, arguing that they should have realized the Dali was unfit for its voyage and staffed the ship with a competent crew, among other issues.

"Since the disastrous allision, commercial activities in and around Baltimore have virtually come to a standstill," they wrote.

American Publishing saw its revenue plummet this month as local businesses halted advertising deals and other publishing requests after the collapse, the claim says.



