Tulsa Drillers win third consecutive game against Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Drillers 4, Naturals 2

Tulsa scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win its third consecutive game in the series Friday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Naturals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Peyton Wilson singled to lead off the game, stole second base and scored on a Tulsa error.

The Drillers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 2-1 on a two-run triple from Austin Beck.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run in the fifth to give Tulsa a 4-1 lead.

The Naturals got a run back in the sixth after Rodolfo Duran doubled, moved to third on a Josh Lester ground out and scored on a groundout by Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks).

Naturals starter Tyson Guerrero (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings with 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Eric Cerantola struck out 10 and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs in 4 innings of relief work.

Drillers starter Kendall Williams (1-1) did not allow an earned run in 5 innings with 4 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Jack Little got the save, allowing only a leadoff double by Wilson to open the ninth inning.

Wilson, Gavin Cross and Wallace each had 2 hits for Northwest Arkansas, which left 11 men on base.