Arrests

Washington County

Catelyn Kirchner, 34, homeless of Pompano Beach, Fla., was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of forgery. Kirchner was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Keuante Morman, 21, of 1901 W. Shady Grove Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Morman was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of $15,000 bond.