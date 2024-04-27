Valley View shut outs Rogers in nonconference baseball game

Today at 1:52 a.m.

by Paul Boyd

Valley View outfielder and Ole Miss signee Slade Caldwell (3) bats, Friday, April 26, 2024 during a baseball game at the Rogers softball complex at Rogers High School in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Valley View outfielder and Ole Miss signee Slade Caldwell (3) bats, Friday, April 26, 2024 during a baseball game at the Rogers softball complex at Rogers High School in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


ROGERS -- Valley View, the 2023 Class 5A state baseball runner-up, traveled across the state and despite a nearly 90-minute weather delay in the first inning, walked away with a 3-0 win over 6A-West champion Rogers on Friday at Mountie Field.

Two

Upcoming Events