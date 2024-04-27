WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life event honors former U.S. Sen. David Pryor

Today at 2:01 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Mourners arrive for the funeral of former senator and Arkansas governor David Pryor at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor died at his home in Little Rock on April 20, 2024. A celebration of Pryor's life and career is being held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. 

A Celebration of the Life of Senator David Pryor from Sonic Motion Media Inc. on Vimeo.

[Click here to watch video live-stream from Pryor Center]

Live-stream video courtesy of The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

