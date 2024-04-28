27 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 16-22 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
April 16
I. Wayan Adearta, 31, and Gianella Alexandra Vallejos Cano, 28, both of Fort Smith
Steven Richard Moore, 41, Fort Smith, and Brooke Iris Uselton, 22, Barling
Keith David Adkins, 26, and Kirsten Elaine McKay, 23, both of Greenwood
Christopher Allen Wolfe, 51, and Vanessa Joann Robison, 30, both of Fort Smith
April 17
Flavio Cesar Mancia-Galdamez, 26, Alma, and Evelyn Alicia Netz, 26, Fort Smith
Jimmy Jack Cerrone, 37, Freeport, Fla., and Erwina Sugianty, 42, Fort Smith
Bryce Tanner Green, 20, and Haylee Grace May Moore, 21, both of Fort Smith
Francisco Javier Guillermo Martinez, 28, and Anjela Barroso, 26, both of Fort Smith
Willie James Holland, 59, Van Buren, and Misako Linda Izumi, 72, Fort Smith
April 18
Terry Gene Williams, 66, and Barbara J. Williams, 71, both of Enid, Okla.
Josue Adiel Saucedo, 24, and Karla Jarely Juarez, 27, both of Elgin, Texas
James Eugene Brown, 45, Pocola, Okla., and Ede Renee Bates, 42, Fort Smith
Matthew Aaron Harris, 32, and Mary Angelena James, 26, both of Fort Smith
Ryan Don Bennett Jacobs, 22, and Curtsie Cameron Pace, 25, both of Fort Smith
April 19
Joshua L. Bell, 44, and Ariel Janea Morris, 35, both of Poteau, Okla.
Spencer David Holmes, 29, and Gabrielle Elyse Mathes, 31, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Robert Gene Barnett, 58, and Shellie Dawn Rivera, 57, both of Henryetta, Okla.
Gary Michael Hayden, 47, and Jennifer Marie Steichen, 46, both of Hackett
Colton Chase Clark, 31, and Jenna Marie Siebenmorgen, 33, both of Rogers
April 22
Justin Allen Lackie, 36, and Amy Vannavong, 33, both of Fort Smith
Jacob Lee Liddy, 23, and Arica Renee Loudermilk, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
William Kyle Bateman, 41, and Amanda Faye Parker, 30, both of Fort Smith
Maickel Jonathan Mujica Duran, 27, and Sunny Maria Berrueta Hurtado, 42, both of Van Buren
Abraham Estrada, 23, and Mariana Julisa Hernandez, 21, both of Fort Smith
Jacob Malachi Freeman, 25, Clarksville, and Faith Catherine Bartok, 20, Greenwood
Jacob Matthew Honeyman, 26, Fort Smith, and Makenzie Rae Nichols, 24, Fort Smith
Salvador Fernando Garcia, 63, Pasco, Wash., and Ma De Lourdes Ramirez Aldape, 54, Fort Smith