27 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 16-22 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

April 16

I. Wayan Adearta, 31, and Gianella Alexandra Vallejos Cano, 28, both of Fort Smith

Steven Richard Moore, 41, Fort Smith, and Brooke Iris Uselton, 22, Barling

Keith David Adkins, 26, and Kirsten Elaine McKay, 23, both of Greenwood

Christopher Allen Wolfe, 51, and Vanessa Joann Robison, 30, both of Fort Smith

April 17

Flavio Cesar Mancia-Galdamez, 26, Alma, and Evelyn Alicia Netz, 26, Fort Smith

Jimmy Jack Cerrone, 37, Freeport, Fla., and Erwina Sugianty, 42, Fort Smith

Bryce Tanner Green, 20, and Haylee Grace May Moore, 21, both of Fort Smith

Francisco Javier Guillermo Martinez, 28, and Anjela Barroso, 26, both of Fort Smith

Willie James Holland, 59, Van Buren, and Misako Linda Izumi, 72, Fort Smith

April 18

Terry Gene Williams, 66, and Barbara J. Williams, 71, both of Enid, Okla.

Josue Adiel Saucedo, 24, and Karla Jarely Juarez, 27, both of Elgin, Texas

James Eugene Brown, 45, Pocola, Okla., and Ede Renee Bates, 42, Fort Smith

Matthew Aaron Harris, 32, and Mary Angelena James, 26, both of Fort Smith

Ryan Don Bennett Jacobs, 22, and Curtsie Cameron Pace, 25, both of Fort Smith

April 19

Joshua L. Bell, 44, and Ariel Janea Morris, 35, both of Poteau, Okla.

Spencer David Holmes, 29, and Gabrielle Elyse Mathes, 31, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Robert Gene Barnett, 58, and Shellie Dawn Rivera, 57, both of Henryetta, Okla.

Gary Michael Hayden, 47, and Jennifer Marie Steichen, 46, both of Hackett

Colton Chase Clark, 31, and Jenna Marie Siebenmorgen, 33, both of Rogers

April 22

Justin Allen Lackie, 36, and Amy Vannavong, 33, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Lee Liddy, 23, and Arica Renee Loudermilk, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

William Kyle Bateman, 41, and Amanda Faye Parker, 30, both of Fort Smith

Maickel Jonathan Mujica Duran, 27, and Sunny Maria Berrueta Hurtado, 42, both of Van Buren

Abraham Estrada, 23, and Mariana Julisa Hernandez, 21, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Malachi Freeman, 25, Clarksville, and Faith Catherine Bartok, 20, Greenwood

Jacob Matthew Honeyman, 26, Fort Smith, and Makenzie Rae Nichols, 24, Fort Smith

Salvador Fernando Garcia, 63, Pasco, Wash., and Ma De Lourdes Ramirez Aldape, 54, Fort Smith